President Trump Ignored as Nobel Peace Prize Winner is Announced

President Donald Trump was ignored for the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday despite jockeying from his fellow Republicans, various world leaders and — most vocally — himself.

Opposition activist María Corina Machado of Venezuela was awarded the prize. The Norwegian Nobel Committee said it was honoring her “for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy.”

Trump, who has long coveted the prestigious prize, has been outspoken about his desire for the honor during both of his presidential terms, particularly lately as he takes creditfor ending conflicts around the world. He has expressed doubts that the Nobel committee would ever grant him the award.

