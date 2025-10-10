Maria Corina Machado has been awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize for her unwavering fight to restore democracy in Venezuela

Her decades-long activism, from founding civic organisations to leading opposition movements, has challenged authoritarian rule and inspired global attention

The Nobel Committee praised her efforts as vital to peace and democratic rights both within Venezuela and around the world

Maria Corina Machado, a prominent Venezuelan opposition leader, has been awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize for her unwavering commitment to democratic rights in Venezuela.

Her decades-long struggle against authoritarianism has earned her global recognition. Here are key facts about the Nobel Peace Prize winner.

Nobel Peace Prize 2025: Maria Corina Machado honoured for democracy work

The Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded Maria Corina Machado the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize “for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy.”

At the time of the award, she resided in Venezuela, the country where she has led a persistent campaign for democratic reform.

Maria Corina Machado’s background in engineering and finance

Born in 1967 in Venezuela, Ms Machado studied engineering and finance before embarking on a brief career in business. Her technical and economic training laid the foundation for her later work in civic and political leadership.

Atenea Foundation: Early advocacy for street children

In 1992, Machado founded the Atenea Foundation, a non-profit organisation aimed at supporting street children in Caracas. This early initiative reflected her long-standing commitment to social justice and vulnerable communities.

Súmate: Promoting free and fair elections in Venezuela

Ten years after launching Atenea, Machado co-founded Súmate, a civic group dedicated to electoral transparency. Súmate has played a vital role in training citizens and monitoring elections, advocating for free and fair democratic processes in Venezuela.

Record-breaking election to the national assembly

In 2010, Maria Corina Machado was elected to Venezuela’s National Assembly with a record number of votes. Her popularity and political influence were evident, but her tenure was cut short when the regime expelled her from office in 2014.

Vente Venezuela and Soy Venezuela: building opposition alliances

Machado currently leads the Vente Venezuela opposition party. In 2017, she helped establish the Soy Venezuela alliance, which brought together pro-democracy forces across political divides.

These efforts have been central to unifying resistance against authoritarian rule.

Presidential bid and support for Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia

In 2023, Machado announced her candidacy for the 2024 presidential election. After being barred from running, she backed Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia as the opposition’s alternative candidate.

The opposition mobilised extensively and documented evidence suggesting it had won the election, although the regime declared victory and further consolidated power.

Nobel Peace Prize reflects global concerns about democracy

While the Nobel Peace Prize recognises Machado’s efforts in Venezuela, the award also highlights a broader international concern.

The Nobel Committee noted that democracy, defined as the right to express opinions, vote freely, and be represented, is the cornerstone of peace within and between nations. Machado’s recognition serves as a reminder of the global retreat of democratic values.

Maria Corina Machado’s Nobel Peace Prize depicts her enduring fight for democratic freedoms in Venezuela and her role as a symbol of resistance against authoritarianism.

