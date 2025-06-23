Iran said it has launched a missile attack on the United States military base in Qatar on Monday, June 23

The Islamic country announced the development as a successful response to the recent attack on its oil facilities by the US

US President Donald Trump announced the bombing of the Iranian nuclear facilities, saying the country can't have a nuclear weapon

Iran has launched a fresh attack on the United States military base in Qatar on Monday, June 23, following the bombing of its nuclear facilities in three sites by American authorities.

According to APNews, the Islamic country announced the development on a state television channel, saying the medium captioned the report, “a mighty and successful response by the armed forces of Iran to America’s aggression.”

Iran retaliates US attack, launches missiles at US military base Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Israel-Iran war: Qatar closes its airspace

This came a few hours after Qatar announced the closure of its airspace amid the tension in the Israel-Iran escalation in the Middle East.

United States President Donald Trump has said that American forces struck Iranian nuclear facilities successfully. He also said that the attacks happened in three nuclear sites at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan in Iran, and that his country's planes are no longer in Iranian airspace.

Israel has continued to attack Iran, and its forces have continued to target military facilities and nuclear sites. On the other hand, Iran has launched some drones into Israeli territory.

Trump rebukes his director of intelligence

Al Jazeerah reported that President Trump recently rebuked his director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, publicly, stating that she was wrong to have claimed that there was no evidence that Iran was building a nuclear weapon.

According to Iran, over 400 people have been killed and no less than 3,056 others were wounded in America-backed Israel started attacking Iran on Friday, June 13. In Israel, officials said the Iranian missiles have killed 24 people.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks Israel, US attacks on its nuclear facilities Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Iran Supreme Leader appoints successors

The incident happened hours after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of Iran, reportedly appointed three successors, amid his country's war against the Jewish nation, Israel.

New York Times made the claim in a report, adding that the Islamic leader, now, in most cases, communicates with his commanders through trusted aides. He was said to have suspended all electronic communication so that he would not be found easily, three Iranian official sources reportedly said.

The alleged replacements were said to be from Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's chain of military command, should more of his lieutenants die in the war. The officials added that he named three candidates to succeed him if he dies.

Primate Ayodele knocks Israel for attacking Iran

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Israel-Iran war has continued to generate reactions and comments from concerned Nigerians, including clerics.

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the spiritual leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, in a trending video, described Israel as a devil's country.

The cleric decried Israel's offensive attacks on women and children in Gaza and Palestine; such a country should not be considered a holy nation.

Source: Legit.ng