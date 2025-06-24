Tensions flared within hours of a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, as both sides faced accusations of violating the agreement brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump

Trump lashed out publicly, reserving his strongest rebuke for Israel after it launched heavy airstrikes on Tehran

Despite the breaches, a fragile sense of relief rippled through the region, as civilians hoped the truce might signal an end to days of relentless conflict

U.S. President Donald Trump sharply criticised both Israel and Iran on Tuesday for violating a ceasefire agreement he had announced only hours earlier.

His remarks came as tensions remained high following nearly two weeks of conflict in the Middle East, sparked by an Israeli surprise offensive and later compounded by U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Trump Warns Israel Not to Initiate Further Attacks on Iran After Ceasefire. Photo credit: NurPhoto/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Shortly after departing the White House en route to a NATO summit in The Hague, Trump posted an urgent message on Truth Social, singling out Israel: “Israel. Do not drop those bombs. If you do it it is a major violation. Bring your pilots home, now!”

Before boarding his helicopter, Trump told reporters he was “not happy” with either side, though his criticism focused on Israel’s actions immediately following the agreement.

“I’ve got to get Israel to calm down now,” Trump said. “Israel, as soon as we made the deal, they came out and they dropped a load of bombs, the likes of which I’ve never seen before, the biggest load that we’ve seen.”

He added, with evident exasperation, that Israel and Iran had been fighting “so long and so hard that they don’t know what they’re doing,” before turning away from cameras.

Israeli airstrikes on Tehran draw Trump’s anger

Earlier in the day, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz announced fresh military strikes on targets in Tehran, citing alleged Iranian missile launches in “blatant violation” of the newly agreed truce.

Iran, however, denied any missile activity and accused Israel of launching attacks that continued for over 90 minutes after the ceasefire’s scheduled start time.

Despite these early breaches, the announcement of a ceasefire brought cautious relief across the region. The fragile deal came into effect 12 days after Israel initiated hostilities and just two days after the U.S. entered the fray with its own strikes.

Voices from the region reflect relief and loss

Across the Middle East, many greeted the ceasefire with a mixture of gratitude and sorrow.

“We’re happy, very happy. Who mediated or how it happened doesn’t matter. The war is over. It never should have started in the first place,” said Reza Sharifi, 38, speaking to Reuters by telephone as he returned to Tehran from the northern city of Rasht, where he had taken shelter with his family.

In Tel Aviv, software engineer Arik Daimant shared a more sobering reflection: “Regrettably, it’s a bit too late for me and my family, because our house back here was totally destroyed in the recent bombings last Sunday. But as they say: ‘better late than never’, and I hope this ceasefire is a new beginning.”

Trump’s online declaration and global reaction

Trump had officially declared the ceasefire in a post on Truth Social stating: “THE CEASEFIRE IS NOW IN EFFECT. PLEASE DO NOT VIOLATE IT!”

As diplomatic efforts intensify behind the scenes, the world watches closely to see whether the agreement will hold and provide a durable path out of the hostilities.

