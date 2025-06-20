Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said there will be “no room for dialogue” with the United States while Israel continues military aggression

As the tension increases, President Trump said he will decide within two weeks whether to pursue diplomacy or strike Iran

While ruling out US negotiations, Iran’s foreign minister will be meeting European leaders in Geneva to discuss the nuclear issue and seek diplomatic backing

Iran has firmly rejected renewed nuclear negotiations with the United States.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said this during a state television broadcast on Friday, June 20.

Iran Rejects Nuclear Talks With US, Turns to Europe as Middle East Tensions Boil Over

Source: Getty Images

Whilst speaking, he declared that there will be “no room for dialogue” while Israeli military strikes continue.

Legit.ng reports that the Israel and Iran crisis has put the Middle East on the edge.

While the United States President Donald Trump has called for negotiation, Araqchi accused the US of enabling Israeli aggression and said talks could not take place under current conditions.

“Americans want to negotiate and have sent messages several times, but we clearly said that as long as this aggression doesn’t stop, there’s no place for talk of dialogue,” Araqchi stated.

He went on to accuse Washington of being a “partner to Israeli crime against Iran,” deepening tensions between Tehran and both countries.

Israel intensifies strikes as Trump considers action

The rejection of talks comes as Israeli forces escalate their military campaign against Iran, following last week’s initial missile assault on Tehran.

According to Israeli officials, the strikes aim to “destabilise” Iran’s leadership and military capabilities.

The conflict has coincided with US President Donald Trump signalling he will decide within two weeks whether to proceed with military action or continue to push for diplomacy, as reported by The New York Times.

Trump, in a statement, said:

“Based on the fact that there’s a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks."

US general doubts Iranian full cooperation

Meanwhile, retired US General Jack Keane expressed doubt that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei would ever accept a deal to curb uranium enrichment.

“The Ayatollah going into this, and the reason why he has never made a deal, is because he had built an enterprise to survive an attack and he believes they can absorb the attack, survive it, recover it, and then rebuild.

“That is where this guy is. And I don’t see him, in the near term, making the deal here whatsoever,” Keane said.

Iran to meet European leaders in Geneva

Iran Rejects Nuclear Talks With US, Turns to Europe as Middle East Tensions Boil Over

Source: Getty Images

Despite rejecting direct talks with the US, Iran’s foreign minister is expected to meet European counterparts in Geneva on Friday, June 20, to discuss the nuclear issue and seek diplomatic support amid growing regional instability.

The meetings come at a critical time, as Iran faces increasing international pressure, internal unrest, and military escalation with Israel.

Powerful Iranian ally sends warning to US

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a powerful Iranian body has warned the United States (US) that any move to support Israel in the ongoing conflict would be met with a strong and painful reaction.

The warning came during a broadcast on state television on Thursday, June 19.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng