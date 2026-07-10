Ibrahim Chatta Speaks on How Insecurity is Crippling Epic Movies: “Nobody Wants to Enter…”
- Ibrahim Chatta said worsening insecurity has made many actors reject epic movie roles
- The actor explained why his once-thriving horse business has slowed despite supplying blockbuster productions
- Chatta also revealed how fear of kidnappers has forced him to change his investment strategy
Nollywood actor Ibrahim Chatta has opened up on the growing security challenges facing Nigeria, revealing that the crisis is gradually affecting the production of epic movies.
The Yoruba movie star said many actors now refuse to feature in films shot in forests because of the fear of kidnappers and bandits.
According to him, the development has also affected his horse business, which has supplied animals for some of Nollywood's biggest productions in recent years.
Chatta made the revelation in a video shared on Instagram while responding to the controversy surrounding his earlier claim that he had lost dozens of horses.
The actor explained that the debate shifted after fellow actor Taofeeq Abisogun contacted him to discuss the declining state of epic filmmaking.
According to Chatta, many Lagos-based actors no longer accept jobs that require them to film in forests around Oyo State because of recent security incidents.
"Actors based in Lagos, if you tell them a movie will be shot in Ibadan, they won't want to come because of the Oyo incident. Everyone is scared of filming in the forest, and nobody can be blamed," he said.
Why Chatta stopped buying horses
The actor disclosed that he currently owns about 27 horses, describing it as the lowest number he has had since establishing his famous film village.
He explained that he previously bought horses in large numbers from northern Nigeria, especially communities close to the Niger Republic border.
According to him, epic films once created enough demand to justify purchasing 10 to 15 horses at a time.
However, that has now changed.
"So, I wasn't motivated to buy more horses... I didn't buy any this year because there's no money," he said.
Instead, Chatta revealed that he now invests in cows because producers are no longer renting horses as frequently.
Before insecurity became a major concern, Chatta's horses featured in several blockbuster productions.
The actor revealed that he supplied horses for movies such as Jagun Jagun, House of Gaa, Iyalode, Labake Olododo and Asiri Ade.
He also provided horses for the annual Ojude Oba Festival.
According to him, Jagun Jagun alone used 26 horses from his stable, while Asiri Ade rented 50.
The only filmmaker who never rented his horses, he noted, was Kunle Afolayan because he owns his own stable.
Watch Ibrahim Chatta Shatta speaking about insecurity here:
Ibrahim Chatta's surgery dinner raises eyebrows
Legit.ng had reported that the kind of meal Ibrahim Chatta took despite being in his 50s surfaced online, and fans have shown their concern.
In the clip, he was seen with a bowl of yogurt, nuts, syrup, and some other sweet items, which he placed on the table.
When asked why he was taking such things at his age, he replied and boasted about his tribe in the viral clip.
Source: Legit.ng
Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.