Ibrahim Chatta said worsening insecurity has made many actors reject epic movie roles

The actor explained why his once-thriving horse business has slowed despite supplying blockbuster productions

Chatta also revealed how fear of kidnappers has forced him to change his investment strategy

Nollywood actor Ibrahim Chatta has opened up on the growing security challenges facing Nigeria, revealing that the crisis is gradually affecting the production of epic movies.

The Yoruba movie star said many actors now refuse to feature in films shot in forests because of the fear of kidnappers and bandits.

According to him, the development has also affected his horse business, which has supplied animals for some of Nollywood's biggest productions in recent years.

Ibrahim Chatta says worsening insecurity has made many actors reject epic movie roles. Photos: Ibrahim Chatta.

Source: Instagram

Chatta made the revelation in a video shared on Instagram while responding to the controversy surrounding his earlier claim that he had lost dozens of horses.

The actor explained that the debate shifted after fellow actor Taofeeq Abisogun contacted him to discuss the declining state of epic filmmaking.

According to Chatta, many Lagos-based actors no longer accept jobs that require them to film in forests around Oyo State because of recent security incidents.

"Actors based in Lagos, if you tell them a movie will be shot in Ibadan, they won't want to come because of the Oyo incident. Everyone is scared of filming in the forest, and nobody can be blamed," he said.

Why Chatta stopped buying horses

The actor disclosed that he currently owns about 27 horses, describing it as the lowest number he has had since establishing his famous film village.

He explained that he previously bought horses in large numbers from northern Nigeria, especially communities close to the Niger Republic border.

According to him, epic films once created enough demand to justify purchasing 10 to 15 horses at a time.

However, that has now changed.

"So, I wasn't motivated to buy more horses... I didn't buy any this year because there's no money," he said.

Instead, Chatta revealed that he now invests in cows because producers are no longer renting horses as frequently.

Before insecurity became a major concern, Chatta's horses featured in several blockbuster productions.

The actor revealed that he supplied horses for movies such as Jagun Jagun, House of Gaa, Iyalode, Labake Olododo and Asiri Ade.

He also provided horses for the annual Ojude Oba Festival.

According to him, Jagun Jagun alone used 26 horses from his stable, while Asiri Ade rented 50.

The only filmmaker who never rented his horses, he noted, was Kunle Afolayan because he owns his own stable.

Watch Ibrahim Chatta Shatta speaking about insecurity here:

Ibrahim Chatta says the fear of kidnappers has forced him to change his investment strategy. Photo: Ibrahim Chatta.

Source: Instagram

Ibrahim Chatta's surgery dinner raises eyebrows

Legit.ng had reported that the kind of meal Ibrahim Chatta took despite being in his 50s surfaced online, and fans have shown their concern.

In the clip, he was seen with a bowl of yogurt, nuts, syrup, and some other sweet items, which he placed on the table.

When asked why he was taking such things at his age, he replied and boasted about his tribe in the viral clip.

Source: Legit.ng