The Islamic Republic of Iran has hit several locations in Israel with missiles in the latest wave of attack on Friday, June 20, 2025

It was gathered that at least 17 people, including three in serious condition, have been wounded in Israel

Iran’s latest missile salvo caused explosions in several locations in Israel while Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi meet with European officials in Geneva, Switzerland

Israel - The Islamic Republic of Iran has fired missiles at the State of Israel in the latest wave of exchange of missile attacks for an eighth day.

No fewer than 17 people, including three in serious condition, have been wounded in Israel after Iran launched the latest missile salvo.

Iran fires missiles at Israel on Friday, June 20, 2025. Photo credit: Matan Golan/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

As reported by Aljazeera, explosions were reported in several locations in Isreal after the latest wave of missile attacks.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Iran fired a barrage of ballistic missiles setting off alarms across the country and sending some 10 million people running to bomb shelters.

One woman had a heart attack and died in a shelter in the northern city of Karmiel, while a missile impacted in Haifa, wounding at least 23 people, three of them seriously.

The three seriously wounded in Haifa included a 16-year-old boy who sustained shrapnel wounds to his upper body, and two men.

This is happening while Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi meet with European officials in Geneva for talks on Iran’s nuclear programme and ending Israel’s attacks.

Araghchi condemned the Israeli attacks as a “betrayal” of diplomatic efforts with the US, saying Iran the the US had been due to craft a “promising agreement” on the Iranian nuclear programme.

He stated this while addressing the UN Human Rights Council in the Swiss city on Friday, June 20, 2025.

However, the United States of America (USA) said President Donald Trump will decide in the next two weeks whether the US will join Israel in attacking Iran.

The White House explained that this is due to “chance of negotiation.”

Iran fires new round of missiles toward Israel

Recall that the Israel Defense Forces identified "missiles launched from Iran toward their territory on Monday, June 16, 2025.

The IDF warned the members of the public to enter a protected space and remain there until further notice.

According to the IDF, there were sounds across northern Israel following another barrage of Iranian missiles.

Israel threatens to kill Iran’s Supreme leader

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that The State of Israel threatened to assassinate the Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Israel’s defence minister, Israel Katz, said Ayatollah personally gave the order to fire on hospitals in Sorok.

On Thursday, June 19, 2025, Katz said Ayatollah considers the destruction of Israel to be a goal and must not be allowed to exist.

