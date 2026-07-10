The Nigeria Immigration Service disengaged Online Integrated Solution (OIS Services) as the third-party visa application provider for Nigerian visas in the United States

NIS spokesman Akinsola Akinlabi announced that applicants must now submit visa applications directly at the Nigerian Embassy in Washington, DC, or consulates in New York and Atlanta

The NIS did not state the reason for the disengagement but assured applicants that adequate arrangements have been made for seamless visa processing

The Federal Government has ended its contract with the company that managed Nigerian visa application centres in the United States, requiring travellers to deal directly with Nigerian diplomatic missions going forward.

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) announced on Thursday that Online Integrated Solution (OIS Services) had been disengaged with immediate effect. The firm had previously handled the submission and processing of Nigerian visa applications on behalf of applicants based in the US.

Nigeria drops online integration services, asks US-based applicants to visit embassy for visa processing Photo Credit: @realDonaldTrump, @officialABAT

Source: Getty Images

NIS Public Relations Officer, Akinsola Akinlabi, confirmed the development in an official statement on Thursday, July 9, saying the change takes effect immediately and will remain in place until further notice.

New visa submission process for US applicants

Nigerian visa applicants in the United States are now required to submit their applications in person at one of three diplomatic locations: the Embassy of Nigeria in Washington, DC, or the Nigerian consulates in New York and Atlanta.

The statement reads in part:

"Travellers seeking Nigerian visas are now required to submit their applications directly at the Embassy of Nigeria in Washington, DC, or at the Consulates of Nigeria in New York and Atlanta until further notice."

No reason was provided for the termination of OIS Services' contract. The NIS did not indicate whether the disengagement was permanent or whether a replacement service provider would be appointed at a later date.

NIS assures applicants of smooth transition

Despite the abrupt change, the immigration service said the Nigerian embassy and consulates in the US have put in place the necessary structures to handle the increased volume of direct applications without disruption to processing timelines or visa issuance.

Akinlabi urged those intending to apply for Nigerian visas to keep a close watch on official NIS communication channels and the Nigerian mission's platforms in the United States for any further updates on procedures.

He added that the immigration service remains committed to delivering efficient and effective services to all visa applicants.

FG speaks on new visa application policy for US-based applicants Photo Credit: @nigimmigration

Source: Twitter

Claims that Tinubu is deporting US citizens are false

Legit.ng earlier reported that there has been a claim that President Bola Tinubu has begun the move to commence the deportation of 700 United States citizens living in Nigeria and also banned phones made in the US in the country. This was made in a screenshot of an X user going around on Nigerian social media.

According to the post, Tinubu's action was a response to President Donald Trump's tough stance on migrants in the US.

The tweet in the screenshot was posted on January 25, 2025, by a user, Celebrity Blogger. However, it appeared that the post had been deleted, but the screenshot has continued to gain traction and be shared on social media.

Source: Legit.ng