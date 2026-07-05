Canadian immigration authorities said most foreign nationals needed a visitor visa before travelling

The authorities stated that applicants are required to meet health, financial and security conditions

Canada confirmed that visitor visa processing times varied by country, application fees started at CAN$100

Travellers planning a visit to Canada have been advised to understand the country's visitor visa requirements before making travel arrangements, as Canadian immigration authorities continue to enforce strict eligibility rules for temporary entry.

According to information published on the official website of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), a visitor visa, also known as a Temporary Resident Visa (TRV), is an official document placed in a traveller's passport to confirm that the holder has met the conditions required to enter Canada.

A Canadian visitor visa allows eligible foreign nationals to travel to Canada for temporary visits.. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The immigration authority noted that visa processing times differ from one country to another, while application fees begin at CAN$100.

Applicants may also be required to provide biometric information, although the time needed for biometrics is not included in published processing timelines.

Who needs Canada's visitor visa today?

Canadian authorities said most foreign nationals require a visitor visa before travelling to the country. A visa may also be required for travellers passing through a Canadian airport on their way to another destination.

However, the rules changed for some travellers this year. Since May 26, 2026, eligible citizens of Indonesia and Malaysia have been permitted to apply for an Electronic Travel Authorization instead of a visitor visa when travelling to Canada by air.

Those who already possess a valid visitor visa can continue using it until it expires.

The IRCC explained that visa officers determine whether applicants receive a single entry or multiple entry visa.

A visitor visa can remain valid for up to 10 years, although its validity cannot extend beyond the expiry date of the holder's passport or biometrics.

Travellers applying for a Canada visitor visa must meet immigration eligibility requirements.. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

How long can visitors remain in Canada?

Most visitors are allowed to stay in Canada for up to six months after arrival. Border services officers may approve a shorter or longer stay depending on individual circumstances.

Where a different period is granted, the departure date will be entered in the traveller's passport or recorded in a visitor record.

If no passport stamp is issued, visitors are generally permitted to remain in Canada for six months from the date of entry or until the expiry of their passport or biometrics, whichever comes first. Super visa holders who entered Canada after June 22, 2023, may remain in the country for up to five years.

The immigration authority also advised intending visitors to confirm whether they require a visitor visa or an Electronic Travel Authorization before applying, as the required travel document depends on nationality, travel document, country of issuance and mode of travel.

Who qualifies for a Canadian visitor visa?

The IRCC said applicants must hold a valid passport or travel document, be in good health and have no criminal or immigration related convictions.

They must also satisfy immigration officers that they have sufficient ties to their home country and intend to leave Canada at the end of their authorised stay.

Applicants are further expected to demonstrate they have enough money to support themselves during their visit.

Depending on individual circumstances, some applicants may also need to undergo a medical examination or submit a letter of invitation from a host in Canada.

Canadian immigration authorities also warned that some people may be refused entry because they are inadmissible.

Grounds for inadmissibility include criminal activity, organised crime, human rights violations, security concerns, health reasons or financial issues.

What documents are required for application?

The official guidance states that applicants must submit a clear digital copy of a valid passport or travel document that remains valid for at least six months beyond the intended travel date.

Passport copies should include the page showing personal details and any pages containing visas, stamps or official markings.

Applications involving children may also require a letter authorising a minor to travel to Canada, depending on whether the child is travelling alone or with another person.

The IRCC said online applicants receive a personalised document checklist and advised applicants to provide every required document.

It also noted that local visa offices may request additional documents depending on the applicant's country or territory of residence.

The Canadian government further announced that, effective May 27, 2026, foreign nationals living in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, South Sudan and Uganda cannot travel to Canada under temporary entry measures linked to public health restrictions.

Canada introduces new immigration, asylum rule

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Canada has rolled out far-reaching changes to its immigration and asylum framework that will affect Nigerians and other foreign nationals seeking protection, study, or work opportunities in the country.

The reforms follow the passage of Bill C-12, officially titled the Strengthening Canada’s Immigration System and Borders Act, which received royal assent on March 26, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng