The Argentine family of Pope Francis honoured his life and legacy with a moving tribute following his passing on April 21.

The 88-year-old pontiff, who had battled double pneumonia before suffering a fatal stroke and heart failure, was remembered for his humility, compassion, and dedication to the most vulnerable.

His grandniece, Dr. Carolina Bergoglio, expressed her grief on Facebook, calling his death “a profoundly symbolic moment in the history of humanity.”

“The death of Pope Francis marks a profoundly symbolic moment in the history of humanity. He was a spiritual leader who knew how to speak to the heart of the world with humility, closeness, and a profoundly human perspective.”

"He was a Pope who stepped down from his pedestal, who embraced the discarded, who spoke of ecology, migration, inclusion, and also of pain."

"His passing leaves us with a clear message: love more, judge less, and never forget that we are all brothers and sisters," Bergoglio, the daughter of Pope Francis' third cousin, Jorge Bergoglio, added.

"May his life inspire us to look beyond ourselves and continue walking with hope, even in the face of uncertainty. May his death not be a final point, but a new chapter of collective and universal consciousness. RIP."

Pope Francis’ legacy as the first Latin American pontiff

Born José Mario Bergoglio, Pope Francis was ordained as a Catholic priest in 1969 before rising to serve as Jesuit provincial superior in Argentina from 1973 to 1979.

He was later appointed archbishop of Buenos Aires in 1998 and became a cardinal in 2001 under Pope John Paul II.

In 2013, he was elected as the head of the Catholic Church after Pope Benedict XVI resigned, becoming the first Latin American pope. He chose his papal name in honour of St. Francis of Assisi, reflecting his commitment to poverty, peace, and the environment.

Family reflects on personal memories with the Late Pope

His cousin, Jorge Mario Bergoglio, recalled their connection, sharing that Pope Francis used to send him homilies when he was a cardinal. He expressed regret that the Pope never returned to Argentina as the Supreme Pontiff, lamenting that his health had sharply declined.

In 2014, Jorge Mario Bergoglio and his children, including Dr. Carolina Bergoglio, visited Pope Francis at the Vatican, where they were touched by the respect and admiration strangers showed him. He recounted a dinner in Perugia, where a restaurant owner offered free limoncello to all patrons after discovering their family connection to the Pope.

In 2021, Jorge Ernesto Bergoglio authored the book “Stories of Immigration and the Life of Piedmontese in a Small Town”, detailing his family’s migration history in Alicia, Córdoba. One chapter, “A Shipwreck That Could Have Changed the History of the Church,” revealed how Pope Francis’ grandfather, Juan Ángel Bergoglio, narrowly escaped death in 1927, shaping the family’s future.

First words of acting Pope released

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cardinal Kevin Farrell, acting Pope also known as Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church, officially announced the death of Pope Francis as his first words, delivering a solemn statement from Casa Santa Marta.

He confirmed that at 7:35 AM, Pope Francis had passed away, dedicating his life to faith, service, and the Gospel’s teachings.

