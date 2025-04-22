Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church, officially announced Pope Francis' passing, praising his lifelong dedication to faith and service

At 9:45 AM on April 21, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, acting Pope also known as Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church, officially announced the death of Pope Francis as his first words, delivering a solemn statement from Casa Santa Marta.

He confirmed that at 7:35 AM, Pope Francis had passed away, dedicating his life to faith, service, and the Gospel’s teachings.

Expressing deep sorrow, Farrell praised the late pontiff’s commitment to universal love, courage, and support for the marginalised, commending his soul to God’s infinite mercy, Vatican reported.

In his first word, he said:

"Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of His Church. He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage, and universal love, especially in favor of the poorest and most marginalized. With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God."

Pope Francis’ body to be moved to St. Peter’s basilica

Later that day, Matteo Bruni, Director of the Holy See Press Office, informed journalists that Pope Francis’ remains would likely be transferred to St. Peter’s Basilica on April 23.

The move would allow the faithful to pay their final respects, with precise arrangements to be determined after the first General Congregation of Cardinals on April 22.

Bruni also confirmed that on Monday evening, the rite of the certification of death was conducted at Casa Santa Marta, where Pope Francis resided. Cardinal Farrell validated the declaration, completing the traditional placement in the coffin ceremony.

Seals placed on Papal apartments

Following protocol, seals were placed on the late Pope’s living quarters, including the Apostolic Palace’s third floor and the second-floor apartment at Casa Santa Marta. Meanwhile, Pope Francis’ closest collaborators began paying their respects, marking the first steps in the mourning process.

Preparations begin for funeral arrangements

The first General Congregation of Cardinals has been scheduled for April 22, where discussions will include funeral preparations and the official timeline for ceremonies.

The process of electing Pope Francis’ successor is expected to follow in the coming weeks.

