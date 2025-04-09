Michelle Obama has broken her silence on divorce rumours surrounding her marriage to former President Barack Obama

Michelle Obama has publicly addressed persistent rumours that she and her husband, former US President Barack Obama, were heading for divorce.

Speaking on Work in Progress, a podcast hosted by actress Sophia Bush, the former First Lady dismissed speculation surrounding her marriage and explained the societal expectations placed on women who make independent choices.

Source: Twitter

The rumour mill had intensified in January after Barack Obama attended the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter without Michelle by his side.

Days later, Michelle confirmed she would not be present at Donald Trump’s second presidential inauguration, fuelling public speculation that the couple’s decades-long marriage was under strain.

On Wednesday’s podcast episode, Michelle pushed back against the narrative that her decisions signalled relationship troubles. “The interesting thing is that, when I say ‘no,’ for the most part people are like, ‘I get it, and I’m OK,’” she said. “That’s the thing that we as women, I think we struggle with—disappointing people.”

She went on to describe how society often misinterprets women’s autonomy. “This couldn't be a grown woman just making a set of decisions for herself, right? But that's what society does to us. We start actually, finally going, ‘What am I doing? Who am I doing this for?’ And if it doesn't fit into the sort of stereotype of what people think we should do, then it gets labeled as something negative and horrible.”

Barack Obama reflects on marriage and the strains of the presidency

Michelle Obama’s remarks came shortly after Barack offered a rare insight into their marriage during a public talk at Hamilton College on 3 April.

Reflecting on the impact of his presidency, he said: “I was in a deep deficit with my wife. I’ve been trying to dig myself out of that hole by doing occasionally fun things.”

The couple, who have been married for 32 years, have previously spoken openly about the highs and lows of their relationship.

In an interview with Revolt TV, Michelle candidly admitted, “There are times I’m 70, he’s 30. There are times he’s 60, I’m 40,” referencing the shifting balance in effort within their marriage.

She also revealed that there were “10 years” during which she “couldn’t stand” Barack. Despite the rough patch, she emphasised the value of long-term commitment: “I would take 10 bad years over 30. It’s just how you look at it.”

According to Michelle, the strain stemmed from an imbalance in their responsibilities during Barack’s early political career, with her taking the lead in raising their children. “That’s when all the measuring starts,” she said. “Couples often turn that ire on each other.”

Sources reject ‘Camelot’ image of the Obamas

Michelle’s statements appeared to corroborate earlier reports by PageSix, in which a source close to the Obamas explained that Michelle simply had no interest in attending high-profile political events in Washington D.C.

“They don’t pretend that they have this Camelot relationship,” the source said. “They’re not trying to present that they’re this magical couple.”

Life of the mother and former 1st lady

Legit.ng earlier reported that former US first lady Michelle Obama turned a respectable 58 years old. In celebration of her milestone birthday, Legit.ng compiled seven interesting details about the wonderwoman's life.

Michelle Obama was born to Fraser and Marian Robinson. She grew up in the South Side of Chicago where she lived in a brick bungalow with her parents and brother.

