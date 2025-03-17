The Trump administration deported hundreds of alleged Venezuelan gang members despite a federal judge’s ruling to halt the removals

White House Justifies Action: Officials claim the deportations occurred before the court order took effect, while the DOJ appeals the ruling

Legal & Political Fallout: The move, carried out under a rarely used 1798 law, has sparked debate over presidential powers, immigration policy, and due process

The Trump administration has deported hundreds of alleged Venezuelan gang members to a supermax prison in El Salvador, despite a federal court order temporarily blocking the removals.

US District Judge James E. Boasberg had issued the ruling on Saturday to halt the deportations, but government lawyers informed the court that two planes carrying immigrants had already departed—one bound for El Salvador, the other for Honduras.

White House defends actions

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the administration’s move, stating that the deportations had already taken place before the court’s decision.

"The administration did not 'refuse to comply' with a court order. The order, which had no lawful basis, was issued after terrorist TdA (Tren de Aragua gang) aliens had already been removed from US territory," Leavitt said on Sunday.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has since filed an appeal against Judge Boasberg’s decision.

In a court filing on Sunday, the DOJ assured that it would not conduct further deportations under the blocked Trump proclamation unless the ruling is overturned.

Trump calls the crisis an 'invasion'

President Donald Trump, speaking aboard Air Force One, declined to directly address whether his administration had violated the court order.

Instead, he underscored the urgency of the deportations, framing the situation as a national security concern.

"This is a time of war. We are facing an invasion of criminal migrants," Trump said.

El Salvador’s response

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, who agreed to house about 300 deportees in his country’s prisons for a year at a cost of $6 million, reacted to the legal battle with a pointed remark.

"Oopsie...Too late," Bukele posted on X (formerly Twitter), referencing Judge Boasberg’s ruling.

Among those deported were also two top members of the Salvadoran MS-13 gang who had been arrested in the US.

However, the Trump administration has not provided evidence confirming that all deportees were members of the Tren de Aragua gang or had committed crimes in the US.

Historic legal precedent

The deportations were carried out under the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, a rarely used law invoked only three times in US history—during the War of 1812 and both World Wars.

Tren de Aragua, the Venezuelan gang at the center of the controversy, originated in a lawless prison in Aragua state and expanded as Venezuela's economy collapsed.

The deportations have sparked renewed debate over the use of presidential powers, the due process rights of immigrants, and the impact of US immigration policies on international relations.

As of now, the Trump administration remains firm in its stance, while legal experts and human rights advocates closely monitor the evolving situation.

