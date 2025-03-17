The U.S. Congress has granted President Donald Trump authority to impose tough sanctions on Nigeria due to the reported deaths of Christians

Congressman Chris Smith criticized Nigeria’s government for failing to stop religious violence, citing over 55,000 killings and 21,000 abductions between 2019 and 2023

The decision follows a hearing featuring Bishop Wilfred Anagbe’s testimony on Fulani herdsmen attacks

The United States Congress has authorized President Donald Trump to pursue stringent sanctions against Nigeria, responding to alarming data that Nigerians constitute 90 percent of Christians killed globally each year.

The decision emerged from a congressional hearing led by Chris Smith, Chairman of the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Africa, who accused the Nigerian government of negligence in curbing religious violence.

Nigerian clergyman testifies to 'religious cleansing'

During the session, lawmakers heard compelling accounts, including from Bishop Wilfred Anagbe of Makurdi, who labeled militant Fulani herdsmen as unchecked terrorists wreaking havoc across communities.

Smith pointed to a report from the Observatory for Religious Freedom in Africa, which revealed that between 2019 and 2023, more than 55,000 people were killed and 21,000 abducted in religiously motivated attacks.

He argued that these figures expose a dire failure of governance, necessitating urgent international action.

Smith also took aim at the prior Biden administration for delisting Nigeria from the Country of Particular Concern (CPC) roster, a status Trump had imposed during his first term. He has now revived a resolution to reinstate that designation and press for sanctions if the bloodshed persists.

“This hearing should be a catalyst for action,” Smith declared, suggesting that punitive measures have historically driven progress where applied.

The congressman expressed optimism that Trump would leverage this mandate to confront Nigerian President Bola Tinubu directly, pushing for accountability and an end to what he called “religious cleansing.”

The move signals a potential shift in U.S.-Nigeria relations, with economic and diplomatic repercussions looming if the violence against Christians continues unabated.

