Obi has condemned the Nigerian government and NYSC for allegedly threatening corps member Ushie Rita Uguamaye after she criticized the administration’s handling of economic issues in a viral TikTok video

Obi linked the incident to his own experiences of harassment, arguing that silencing dissent reflects a corrupt and undemocratic government

The controversy has sparked a national conversation on free speech, with calls for accountability growing

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, has publicly criticized the Nigerian government and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) for their alleged threats against a corps member, Ushie Rita Uguamaye, known as Raye, who voiced concerns about the country’s economic struggles.

In a post on X dated March 16, 2025, Obi described the incident as part of a disturbing pattern of suppressing dissent, drawing parallels to his own experiences of harassment for speaking out.

Corps member criticises Tinubu's government

The controversy began when Uguamaye, a corps member serving in Lagos, posted a viral TikTok video lamenting the soaring cost of living under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

She tearfully called Tinubu a “terrible president” and pointed to rampant inflation and poor living conditions, including describing Lagos as a “smelling state.”

The video quickly gained traction, sparking widespread discussion online. However, within hours, Uguamaye claimed she received calls from NYSC officials demanding she remove the post, followed by a summons to appear before a panel at the NYSC secretariat in Eti-Osa on March 17, 2025.

She later expressed fears for her safety, alleging her personal details had been leaked and that threats were intensifying.

Obi slams FG over alleged intimidation of youth

In his reaction, Obi argued that such responses from authorities undermine Nigeria’s democratic values.

“Such actions are antithetical to the principles of democracy,” he wrote on X.

“A government that silences its citizens is not democratic or one that is subject to accountability and good governance and is most often corrupt.”

He noted that he, too, faces “daily intimidation, harassment, and name-calling” for offering policy critiques, suggesting a systemic resistance to open dialogue.

Obi called on the Tinubu administration to rethink its stance on criticism, urging it to view dissenting voices as vital to progress rather than threats to be quashed.

He also rallied Nigerians to resist fear and champion a nation where free expression thrives.

“Our nation’s future and development depend on our collective courage to speak out against misgovernance, injustice, and intimidation,” he stated, envisioning a Nigeria where citizens like Uguamaye are supported, not silenced, and leaders act swiftly to tackle pressing issues like education, healthcare, and poverty.

The saga has ignited a broader debate on free speech, with figures like former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and organizations such as Amnesty International backing Uguamaye.

As of now, the NYSC has not issued an official statement, leaving the public awaiting further developments in this unfolding story of governance and accountability.

