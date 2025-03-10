A Beechcraft Bonanza crashed in Pennsylvania on March 7 while it was carrying five people aboard

The small aircraft went down near a retirement village, with all five passengers transported to Lancaster General Hospital for treatment

The FAA and NTSB are investigating the incident, which occurred shortly after the plane departed from Lancaster Airport

Pennsylvania, USA – A Beechcraft Bonanza crashed on March 7 with five people aboard, according to the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA).

The small aircraft went down near a retirement village south of Lancaster Airport, as confirmed by the Manheim Borough Police Department.

Airplane crashed, passengerd moved to the hospital. Photo credit: Aaron Foster via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to ABC, the plane had just departed from the airport shortly before the crash, and authorities mentioned during a briefing on March 9 that the plane might have skidded about 100 feet after first making contact with the ground.

Emergency response and injuries

Officials confirmed that no one on the ground was hurt. All five passengers were transported to Lancaster General Hospital, where trauma and emergency teams were ready to provide care, according to a hospital spokesperson.

Two of the patients were later transported to Lehigh Valley Health Network’s burn centre by PennSTAR flight crews, while another patient was transported by ground ambulance.

As of Sunday night, two patients remained hospitalised at Lancaster General.

Investigation and ATC communication

The crash occurred around 3 p.m., according to the FAA, which stated it would investigate the incident.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is also monitoring the situation. Audio from Air Traffic Control (ATC) revealed that the pilot told the Lancaster Airport control tower that his plane "has an open door we need to return for landing."

The ATC cleared the plane to return, but a few seconds later, the controller instructed the plane to "pull up."

Airplane parked at gate at sunset at Seoul Incheon International Airport, South Korea. Photo credit: Shannon Fagan via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Eyewitness accounts and official statements

Images taken by witnesses and shared with ABC News showed flames and smoke billowing from the crash site in Lititz, Manheim Township.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro posted a statement on X.com saying, "Our team at @PAStatePolice is on the ground assisting local first responders following the small private plane crash near Lancaster Airport in Manheim Township. All Commonwealth resources are available as the response continues, and more information will be provided as it becomes available."

The NTSB indicated that further information would be released as it becomes available.

Previous crashes

This year has seen several notable plane crashes in the United States. In January, an American Airlines regional jet collided with a US Army helicopter over the Potomac River in Washington, D.C., resulting in 67 fatalities.

Later that month, a medical jet crashed in Philadelphia, killing seven people. In February, a plane crash in Alaska claimed the lives of ten individuals. Despite these incidents, experts maintain that flying remains statistically the safest mode of transportation.

People killed as plane crashes in Philippines

Legit.ng earlier reported that four people lost their lives when a plane crashed into a rice field in Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur, in the Philippines on Thursday afternoon, February 6.

As reported by Brigada, preliminary information from the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO) showed that all four passengers may have been foreign nationals. Verification is, however, still ongoing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng