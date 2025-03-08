A group of researchers in India are thought to have discovered how to build houses on Mars while conserving water

The red planet is famous for the scarcity of water, making scientists embark on a research to find concrete to build houses there

They were able to create a concrete material made from sulfur, which is a major feature on the red planet Mars

As scientists scramble to know if Mars could be a place for human habitation, some Indian researchers have joined the race.

While Elon Musk and others are focusing on building rockets such as the Starship to take payloads to Mars, the Indian scientists are interested in building houses there.

The research was carried out at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras and it was led by Professor Sathyan Subbiah.

Since there is no water on Mars, the researchers were interested in how houses could be built on Mars using concrete made from sulfur.

The scientists were successful as they have made concrete using sulfur, which has been confirmed as available on the red planet.

Professor Sathyan Subbiah said:

“Our goal is to use space resources, reducing Earth’s supply chain dependency."

Also, Adithya Plato Sidharth, a post-doctoral researcher at the IIT's Extraterrestrial Manufacturing (ExTeM) said as quoted by CNBC TV18:

“We developed concrete using sulphur, which is abundant on Mars. The material meets Earth’s standards without using precious Martian water.”

Elon Musk's Starship explodes nine minutes after takeoff

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Elon Musk's aim to take humans to space suffered a setback after his Starship exploded.

The Starship exploded a little over nine minutes after it took off.

Many people were fascinated by the sight, which showed many debris from the space vehicle falling back to earth.

SpaceX said:

"Starship’s eighth flight test lifted off from Starbase in Texas at 5:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, March 6. The Super Heavy booster successfully lit its 33 Raptor engines and propelled Starship through a nominal first-stage ascent. Approximately two and a half minutes into flight, the Super Heavy booster shutdown all but three of its Raptor engines as planned for hot-staging separation. Starship then successfully lit its six Raptor engines and separated from the Super Heavy booster to continue its ascent to space.

"Starship continued its ascent to its planned trajectory. Prior to the end of the ascent burn, an energetic event in the aft portion of Starship resulted in the loss of several Raptor engines. This in turn led to a loss of attitude control and ultimately a loss of communications with Starship. Final contact with Starship came approximately 9 minutes and 30 seconds after liftoff."

Someone who saw the exploded Starship and the scattered debris in the Bahamas told the Washington Post that it was like shooting stars.

Eric Loosen said:

“It looked like a bunch of shooting stars just flying very slowly down. The main part was lit up quite well and then eventually everything around it started twinkling in the sky. It was a really cool experience seeing that. I mean, obviously it’s not cool that it exploded and it landed, I don’t know where, but it did look quite amazing.”

