A plane crashed on a farm in the southern Philippines on Thursday, February 6, killing four people on board

Authorities had not yet determined the cause of the crash which happened near the farming municipality of Ampatuan on Mindanao island

A regional police spokesperson disclosed that the plane struck a water buffalo during the crash, causing severe injuries to the animal

Manila, Philippines - Four people lost their lives when a plane crashed into a rice field in Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur, in the Philippines on Thursday afternoon, February 6.

As reported by Brigada, preliminary information from the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO) showed that all four passengers may have been foreign nationals. Verification is, however, still ongoing.

A small plane crashed on a farm in the southern Philippines on Thursday, February 6, causing deaths. Photo credit: @umadilojan

The aircraft went down in Barangay Malatimon, damaging nearby property. A buffalo sustained injuries in the crash, but no other civilians were harmed, according to Azərbaycanca.

Authorities are investigating to determine the actual cause of the accident and the purpose of the aircraft’s flight in the area.

Municipal rescuer Rhea Martin said they found four dead bodies at the crash site, which has been cordoned off by the authorities.

She told AFP:

"The bodies were found near the plane. The plane was cut in half."

Recent plane crashes cause fear

Meanwhile, after at least three deadly plane crashes in parts of the world in less than two weeks, it would not be unusual if travellers reported heightened apprehension toward air travel, according to experts.

In a report published by ABC News on Thursday, February 6, a licensed aviator, Michaela Renee Johnson, said:

"Given the fact that there were two incidents that were pretty large in the past seven days, I would say people that are on the fence about whether or not to book that vacation are probably hesitant to do that."

Legit.ng reports that with more scheduled flights, there is a resultant increase in the volume of air traffic, increasing the likelihood of accidents, but only slightly. The increased number of flights means that even with a low rate of accidents per flight, there will be a higher number of incidents.

