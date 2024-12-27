Claims that one of Air Peace's aircraft crashed in the Western Sahara region and killed people have been refuted

The airline said the allegation is geared at spreading misinformation and tarnishing the safety record of Air Peace

According to the airline, the images that are circulated along with the fabricated reports are computer-generated and not real

Air Peace has clarified allegations that one of its planes crashed in the Western Sahara region and killed people are untrue.

Ejike Ndiulo, the airline's head of corporate communications, signed a statement the airline released on Thursday.

“We categorically state that this information is false and malicious. This is a deliberate attempt to spread misinformation and tarnish the impeccable safety record of Air Peace,” the statement reads.

Ndiulo asserts that the pictures that are going around with the artificially generated reports are computer-generated.

For accurate updates on its activities, the aviation company advised the public to ignore the harmful accusations and rely to official channels, The Cable reported.

“Air Peace remains committed to the highest safety standards and the well-being of our passengers and crew. Safety is not just a priority but a fundamental precondition for all our activities,” the statement added.

Tunde Moshood, the spokesperson for minister of aviation and aerospace development Festus Keyamo, responded by criticizing the media outlet that was disseminating the news.

He said there is “a faceless media outlet” circulating a “false and baselessly malicious story of an Airpeace Crash in Western Sahara, purportedly resulting in the tragic loss of a cousin of the Hon. Minister of the FCT, Chief Nyesom Wike”.

Moshood drew attention to another allegation in the report, which stated that 50 passengers were missing when an Air Peace flight from Ghana to Saudi Arabia landed.

According to the spokesperson, the assertion is wholly untrue, deceptive, and the product of the unproffessional journalist and online scammer who created the fake news.

Air Peace clarifies video suggesting passengers rush into aircraft

Legit.ng reported that Air Peace provided updates regarding the status of its flight on December 20, 2024, confirming that customers never hurried to board its aircraft without following the operational guidelines established by aviation authorities.

The airline said that some anonymous people created the movies that were making the rounds online in order to confuse and divert stakeholders, management, and regulators.

The airline's Head of Corporate Communications, Dr. Ejike Ndiulo, stated in a statement that the video content that are making the rounds amount to a false claim, which is not just cheeky but also deceptive.

