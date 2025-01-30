An American Airlines flight collided mid-air with a helicopter in Washington DC, resulting in both aircraft crashing into the Potomac River

An American Airlines flight collided mid-air with a helicopter in Washington DC, resulting in both aircraft crashing into the Potomac River.

The jet, which was coming from Wichita, Kansas, was carrying 60 passengers and four crew members, along with three US Army soldiers on the military helicopter.

Source: Getty Images

Emergency Response and Casualty Update

Approximately 300 emergency responders were deployed in "rescue mode," with police divers and boats searching the water for survivors under windy and dark conditions.

Police officials informed the BBC's US partner CBS News that 18 bodies had been recovered, but there was no official update on casualties.

Presidential Briefing and Actions Taken

US President Donald Trump stated that he had been briefed on the "terrible accident" and thanked emergency responders for their "incredible work."

The collision occurred around 9pm local time as the aircraft approached Runway 33 at Reagan Washington National Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Airplane crashes in US

Airplane crashes in the United States have a long and tragic history, with some of the deadliest incidents occurring in the past few decades.

One of the most notable crashes was the Tenerife airport disaster in 1977, which remains the deadliest aviation accident in history, claiming 583 lives.

In the U.S., the Colgan Air Flight 3407 crash in 2009 near Buffalo, New York, resulted in 50 fatalities, including passengers and crew members. Another significant crash was the American Airlines Flight 587 in 2001, which crashed shortly after takeoff from John F. Kennedy International Airport, killing all 260 people on board.

These incidents, among others, have led to continuous improvements in aviation safety and regulations to prevent future tragedies.

Source: Legit.ng