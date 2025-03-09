A gunman from Indiana was shot by Secret Service members after being spotted with a firearm just outside the White House at midnight

The man, who had been suicidal before arriving in Washington, D.C., brandished his weapon, leading to an armed confrontation

He was rushed to the hospital with injuries, while the Secret Service agents were unharmed during the incident

Washington, D.C., USA – A gunman was shot by Secret Service members after being spotted with a firearm just outside the White House at midnight on March 8.

The armed man, from Indiana, parked his vehicle on 17th and G Streets, close to the President's residence, and was walking around the streets with a gun.

Secret Service shot an armed man from the White House. Photo credit: Andrew Hanik via Getty Images

According to Sun UK, Secret Service agents revealed that the shooter had been suicidal before making the journey from his home state to the Capitol on Saturday.

Details of the confrontation

President Trump was at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida when the ordeal took place. When agents found the suicidal man, he started brandishing his firearm, triggering an armed confrontation just feet from the White House.

The man, who has not been identified, was rushed to hospital with injuries, while the Secret Service members were unharmed during the incident.

Anthony Guglielmi, Chief of Communications for the US Secret Service, said on Sunday morning: "Secret Service personnel were involved in a shooting following an armed encounter with a person of interest shortly after midnight on March 9 at 17th and G Streets NW."

Investigation and context

The Secret Service explained that agents first spotted the man's car on the street, directly to the right of the White House, and then spotted the individual on foot who matched his description.

As officers approached, the individual brandished a firearm, leading to an armed confrontation during which shots were fired by Secret Service personnel.

The suspect was transported to an area hospital, and his condition is unknown. The incident is under investigation by the Metropolitan Police Department Internal Affairs Division's Force Investigations Team, which investigates all law enforcement officer-involved shootings in the District of Columbia.

Protests and previous threats

On March 8, various groups of protesters gathered in Washington, D.C. Earlier in the day, Iranian Americans took to the Capitol's streets demanding a "Free Iran," with their protest beginning at the Capitol Reflecting Pool.

There is no indication that the man who was shot was in D.C. for any of the rallies. The midnight incident comes just months after President Trump faced a series of threats to his life during his campaign trail to become Commander in Chief.

Last July, Trump was shot at one of his rallies in Butler, Pennsylvania, with the bullet grazing his ear and leaving a trail of blood streaming down his face. The shooter, Thomas Crooks, fired eight rounds from an AR-15-style rifle from the roof of a nearby building while the GOP leader was speaking to crowds.

Crooks killed one audience member and injured two others before being neutralized by a Secret Service sniper. Following the July close call, Trump was also the target of another failed assassination attempt at his golf course in West Palm Beach.

The shooter, Ryan Routh, was pointing a rifle at a member of Trump's security detail from the shrubbery skirting the golf course where the President was playing. He faces trial later this year.

Gunshots fired near Donald Trump

Legit.ng earlier reported that former President Donald Trump was escorted to safety by the Secret Service after agents opened fire on a man suspected of carrying a weapon near the Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Legit.ng reports that this incident comes just two months after Thomas Matthew Crooks shot Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, injuring the former president in the ear.

