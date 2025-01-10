Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering global issues.

New York, USA - United States (US) President-elect, Donald Trump, on Friday, January 10, 2025, fumed after he was sentenced to “unconditional discharge”.

Legit.ng recalls that a Manhattan jury in May 2024 found Trump guilty of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to conceal a payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

In the latest development, Judge Juan Merchan delivered a verdict 24 hours after the US Supreme Court rejected an attempt by Trump’s legal team to delay sentencing before the Republican leader’s inauguration on Monday, January 20, 2025.

This was the only one of Trump's criminal charges to go to trial, making him the first former or future U.S. president to be convicted of criminal charges.

As reported by CNN on Friday, January 10, 2025, Trump responded to his hush money sentencing in a post on Truth Social. The 78-year-old railed against Democrats and promised to appeal.

US: Donald Trump to appeal sentencing

He said in the post:

“The Radical Democrats have lost another pathetic, unAmerican Witch Hunt."

Trump argued that “there was never a case.”

He said:

“The real Jury, the American People, have spoken, by Re-Electing me with an overwhelming MANDATE in one of the most consequential Elections in History. As the American People have seen, this ‘case’ had no crime, no damages, no proof, no facts, no Law, only a highly conflicted Judge, a star witness who is a disbarred, disgraced, serial perjurer, and criminal Election Interference."

The incoming American leader added:

“Today’s event was a despicable charade, and now that it is over, we will appeal this Hoax, which has no merit, and restore the trust of Americans in our once great System of Justice."

More to come...

