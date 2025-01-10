Obasanjo Explains how inability to keep quiet landed him in prison

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Abeokuta, Ogun state - Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, said his refusal to be quiet on national and international issues landed him in jail.

Obasanjo said he was imprisoned during the late Head of State, General Sanni Abacha’s regime in 1995.

Obasanjo said his refusal to be quiet landed him in prison during Abacha's regime Photo credit: Goodluck Jonathan/ @G_sparking

Source: UGC

He stated this during an interactive session with 15 young male and female future African leaders at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, Ogun state.

As reported by Daily Trust, the future African leaders were drawn from different parts of the continent.

This is according to the statement issued by Obasanjo’s Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi.

Obasanjo disclosed that he sought to become president in 1999 to save Nigeria from an imminent disintegration.

Recalling how his inability not to always keep mute led him to prison, he said:

“Going into Prison is really a challenge because I refuse to keep quiet. For me, if there is anything to comment on, I did comment on them, and so, I landed in prison, and that is a challenge. And, when I came out from prison the situation was bad in the country that some people felt the need to be saved and pressure started coming.”

Obasanjo hailed the founder of the Future Africa Leaders Foundation, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome of Christ Embassy, for hosting the 2024 edition of the Future Africa Leaders Awards (FALA)

“What Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has been doing since 2013 is marvellous and as I said, some people will say, it is just a drop in the ocean, but, many drops in the ocean make the ocean. I am very pleased and satisfied with him on this project and will continue to wish him all the best,”

Legit.ng recalls that Obasanjo attributed Nigeria’s struggles to both leaders and followers, calling for collective responsibility to overcome them.

The former Nigerian leader expressed hope for Nigeria’s future, believing it’s destined for prosperity and greatness.

Obasanjo urged reshaping perceptions of Nigeria, emphasizing the need for mutual respect in international relations, especially with President-elect of the United States, Donald Trump.

"How Obasanjo and Fani-Kayode set up Colonel Gaddafi"

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that records showed how Obasanjo used his ex-minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, to stop the late Muammar Gaddafi, the late former Libyan leader, from defending Nigeria's sovereignty.

The late Gaddafi was said to have attempted to come into Nigeria with armed security details but was stopped on two occasions.

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide, narrated the incident while condemning the recent actions of Burkinabe President, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, who met the newly sworn-in Ghanaian President, John Mahama, with a weapon.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng