Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has lashed out at former Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung for criticizing the construction of roads in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

Dalung had claimed that the construction of roads in Abuja was no development.

Wike described Dalung's tenure as minister of sports as disastrous Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS/Barrister Solomon Dalung

Source: UGC

Wike said Dalung was blinded by his hatred for him and the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

As reported by Daily Trust, Wike’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, made this known in a statement issued on Friday, January 10.

The former Rivers state governor said Dalung’s tenure as sports minister during former president Muhammadu Buhari’s administration was disastrous.

“Dalung, whose tenure as Minister of Youth and Sports was monumentally disastrous even went to the ridiculous extent of saying that dualisation or road construction cannot be emphasized as development because many Nigerians do not have vehicles.

“To someone under whom Nigeria failed to successively qualify for the Nations Cup, roads are only useful to Nigerians who have vehicles. What a jaundiced reasoning!”

He added that:

“Therefore, one is not bothered that such a character can open his mouth and say anything, no matter how unreasonable. The concern of Nigerians, especially those close to him should be his mental health, which is daily showing signs of an urgent need for help.”

Legit.ng recalls that Dalung said considering the state of the nation, it is obvious that he needs to make his opinions known.

In an interview with Legit.ng, Dalung said voicing out would draw the attention of those in power to “the current situation on the ground”.

This, he said, may also lead to urgent steps being expedited to salvage the situation in the interest of the masses.

Dalung: 'Tinubu's govt need to be exemplary'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Dalung said leaders who ask followers to sacrifice for a better Nigeria must also lead by example.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Dalung said President Tinubu cannot be talking about the ordinary Nigerians 'sacrificing' while his cabinet is bloated.

Dalung lamented Nigeria's cost of governance since Tinubu assumed office on May 29, 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng