The United States Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria has sent an important message to Americans living in the West Africa country

The US embassy alert its citizens of the protests organised by the Islamic Movement of Nigeria in Abuja

Americans were told the possible protest locations to avoid and actions to take to remain safe in Abuja, the nation's capital

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - The United States Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria has issued security alert to its citizens over the planned protests by the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) in Abuja and other major cities.

The US embassy said the demonstration will hold on Friday, March 28, 2025 with heavy traffic and other disruptions are possible.

US embassy sends message to Americans living in Nigeria over protests by the Islamic Movement of Nigeria. Photo credit: Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

This was contained in a statement issued via US embassy official website on Thursday, Match 27, 2025.

According to the statement, protests may involve roadblocks, checkpoints, traffic congestion, and physical confrontations.

Americans are warned to avoid the following locations: Bannex Plaza, Berger Junction, Unity Fountain, National Human Rights Commission Head Office, Eagle Square, Area 10 Shopping Plaza, National Mosque, Al-Noor Mosque, and Fouad Lababidi Mosque.

The US consulate advised Americans to take the following actions to remain safe:

Avoid areas where protests are taking place.

Avoid crowds.

Exercise caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of large gatherings or protests.

Monitor local media for updates.

Be aware of your surroundings.

Review your personal security plans and keep your cell phone charged in case of emergency.

Carry proper identification.

The statement, however, explained that the Consular Sections of Embassy Abuja and Consulate General Lagos will remain open.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the US Embassy in Nigeria issued a stern warning, emphasising the potential for permanent travel bans for overstaying.

U.S. visas Consular officers have full access to immigration histories, making violations impossible to conceal.

The Embassy urged travellers to use their visas correctly, stressing that even "honest mistakes" would not be excused.

Legit.ng also reported that the US Embassy in Nigeria warned that visa fraud, including lying or submitting fake documents, can lead to permanent visa bans under U.S. immigration law.

The embassy emphasised that such bans are irreversible, preventing individuals from ever entering the United States.

Prospective applicants were urged to ensure honesty and transparency during the visa application process to avoid these severe consequences.

