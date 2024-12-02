US: Donald Trump Gives Key Appointment to In-law, Details Emerge
- President-elect Donald Trump named Dr. Massad Boulos, father-in-law to Tiffany Trump, as Senior Advisor on Arab and Middle Eastern Affairs
- Boulos, a Lebanese-American billionaire, helped shift Arab American votes in swing states like Michigan by addressing frustrations with Biden's Middle East policies.
- Boulos, a U.S. citizen with extensive Middle Eastern connections, further strengthened his family ties when his son Michael married Tiffany Trump in 2022
President-elect Donald Trump has named Dr. Massad Boulos, the father-in-law of his daughter Tiffany Trump, as Senior Advisor on Arab and Middle Eastern Affairs in his upcoming administration.
Trump praises Boulos’ expertise
Announcing the appointment on TRUTH Social, Trump highlighted Boulos’ qualifications and commitment to peace in the region.
“Massad is an accomplished lawyer and a highly respected leader in the business world, with extensive experience on the international stage.
“He has been a proponent of Republican values and instrumental in engaging the Arab American community. He will be a strong advocate for the United States and its interests," Trump wrote.
Boulos, a Lebanese-American businessman and billionaire, played a pivotal role in Donald Trump’s outreach to Arab Americans during his campaign, organizing community meetings in key swing states like Michigan.
Campaign insiders credited Boulos with helping to shift Arab American support, particularly in Michigan, where frustration over President Joe Biden’s policies in the Middle East reportedly swayed voters, Fox News reported.
“Boulos helped build bridges with communities that felt neglected, flipping some of the 300,000 Arab American votes in Michigan,” a Trump campaign official told Reuters.
Boulos has deep political and business connections in the Middle East and Africa.
A Lebanese immigrant who became a U.S. citizen, Boulos has family ties to Lebanese politics and is known for his extensive business dealings in Nigeria, as reported by CNN.
Boulos’ son, Michael, married Tiffany Trump in 2022, further strengthening his ties to the Trump family. The couple is reportedly expecting their first child, as revealed by Trump during a speech at the Detroit Economic Club in October.
Trump’s nominees are targeted with bomb threats
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that some Trump’s nominees and appointees were target of bomb threats.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) confirmed the terrifying incidents and has commenced an investigation into the “numerous bomb threats”.
The FBI said it is working with law enforcement partners because it takes all potential threats seriously.
