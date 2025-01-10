A New York judge who presided over Donald Trump’s hush money case on Friday, January 10, 2025, sentenced the president-elect to an “unconditional discharge”

The prosecution recommended an unconditional discharge, given Trump’s upcoming return to the White House and other circumstances

Legit.ng reports that Trump’s legal team has continued to argue that the case was politically motivated

New York, USA - United States (US) President-elect, Donald Trump, was on Friday, January 10, 2025, sentenced to an unconditional discharge by Judge Juan Merchan.

Legit.ng reports that the verdict was in connection with Trump's hush money conviction. The former president was convicted in 2024 of 34 counts of falsifying records in the first degree—a low-level “E” felony in New York that does not require jail time.

Friday's judgment comes after Trump was found guilty of falsifying business records in connection to a $130,000 hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign. Trump, who has consistently denied the allegations, labelled the case a “political witchhunt".

This latest court decision means Trump will not face jail time, probation, or fines, but the conviction will remain on his legal record.

Donald Trump: What is unconditional discharge?

An unconditional discharge waives legal penalties for a crime but does not negate the conviction. When handing down the sentence, Merchan stressed that it was due to legal protections of the office of president but not to the individual.

Unconditional discharge is used when a judge believes that no conditions on a defendant’s release would serve a purpose.

The verdict in the case still stands and Trump, 78, remains a convicted felon.

Amid Merchan's verdict, other lawyers might argue their clients deserve the same leniency—especially for crimes that seem less serious.

See some other New York cases where defendants got the same treatment below:

A lawyer who submitted fake payment vouchers.

Another lawyer who did not pay taxes.

Trespassing.

Failing to properly license a vehicle.

People charged with hemp-related offences.

Speeding.

A lawyer guilty of misdemeanour official misconduct.

A driver who refused sobriety tests in a DUI case.

Submitting a false timesheet.

Trump for swearing-in despite court's ruling

Meanwhile, Trump will be sworn in as the 47th president of the US on Monday, January 20, 2025.

The ceremony will take place in Washington DC and marks the peaceful transition of power from Joe Biden to Trump - who is returning to the White House for a non-consecutive second term. The inauguration ceremony will take place at the US Capitol building.

Donald Trump speaks on sentencing

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Trump fumed after he was sentenced to “unconditional discharge”.

In a social media post, Trump blasted the Democrats. He said "the real jury", the American people, have spoken "by re-electing me with an overwhelming mandate in one of the most consequential elections in history".

