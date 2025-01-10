Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering global issues.

New York, US - United States (US) President-elect, Donald Trump, was on Friday, January 10, 2025, sentenced to “unconditional discharge”.

Trump was sentenced for his conviction over hush-money payments made to an adult film actress Stormy Daniels, Al Jazeera noted.

The verdict makes Trump the first former US president ever sentenced for a crime.

Judge Juan Merchan delivered a day after the US Supreme Court rejected an attempt by Trump’s legal team to delay sentencing before the Republican leader’s inauguration on Monday, January 20, 2025.

As reported by the BBC, the incoming US president was spared a prison term or fine in the historic New York case.

More to follow...

