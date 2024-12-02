President Joe Biden has pardoned his son, Hunter Biden, for firearms and tax-related convictions

In a move that has surprised many, President Joe Biden has pardoned his son, Hunter Biden, for convictions related to firearms and tax offences.

This decision contradicts a previous pledge not to use presidential clemency for his son, leading to widespread debate.

President Biden said in a statement released by the White House on Sunday, December 1, said:

“Hunter has been unfairly prosecuted due to his family name. There has been an effort to break Hunter – who has been five and a half years sober – and in trying to break him, they’ve tried to break me. Enough is enough.”

Biden emphasized that, despite his belief in the justice system, the case had been tainted by political motivations, CNN reported.

“I believe raw politics has infected this process and it led to a m!scarriage of justice. Once I made this decision, there was no sense in delaying it further," Biden said.

Hunter Biden had faced significant potential prison time for tax evasion and making a false statement during a gun background check, Aljazeera reported.

Special counsel David Weiss had pressed charges after an earlier plea deal fell apart, under pressure from political opponents.

Bipartisan reactions and criticisms

The move has already sparked criticism, with former president Donald Trump accusing Biden of an abuse of power.

“Does the pardon include the J-6 Hostages?” Trump asked in a post on Truth Social, referring to those convicted for crimes related to the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot. “Such an abuse and m!scarriage of justice!”

Republican lawmakers have expressed concerns about potential partisan influences on the justice system, especially with Trump’s legal battles looming in the background.

Trump’s legal issues were cited as part of the larger conversation on the perceived politicization of law enforcement.

