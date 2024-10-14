US Election: Trump Escapes ‘3rd Assassination Attempt’ As Police Arrest Man With Guns at Rally
- It's just weeks away to the November 2024 US presidential election but Donald Trump has faced a possible third assassination attempt
- This is as authorities in California confirmed the arrest of a man in possession of illegal firearms shortly before a rally held by former President Trump on Saturday, October 12
- Upon investigation, the driver, identified as Vem Miller, a 49-year-old resident of Las Vegas, was found to be carrying a shotgun, a loaded handgun, and a high-capacity magazine
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
Former president of the United States of America, Donald Trump, has escaped a third assassination attempt a few weeks into the November 2024 US presidential elections.
A man in illegal possession of a shotgun and a loaded handgun was arrested at an intersection near Donald Trump's rally in Coachella, California, on Saturday, October 12, police said.
As reported by BBC, the 49-year-old suspect identified simply as Vem Miller, was driving a black SUV when he was stopped at a security checkpoint by officers, who located the two firearms and a "high-capacity magazine."
Miller, a resident of Las Vegas was arrested by cops about a mile from the Saturday's rally in Coachella, California, and taken into custody without incident.
The suspect allegedly said he wanted to “kill the president” when he was arrested at a checkpoint driving a black SUV but later denied and claimed it was "untrue."
Sheriffs believe Miller is part of a right-wing anti-government organisation, the New York Post reported.
Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said:
"We probably stopped another assassination attempt."
Along with the guns, Miller also had a high-capacity magazine and fake press and VIP passes on him.
Bianco said about the passes:
"They were different enough to cause the deputies alarm."
Miller was released from a detention centre Sunday, October 13, on $5,000 bail.
Kamala Harris puts Trump under pressure over medical report
In a related development, Legit.ng reported that US Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, released a letter from her doctor declaring her in "excellent health" and fit for high office.
This move is seen as an effort to contrast herself with Republican counterpart Donald Trump, 78, who has released minimal health information ahead of the November elections.
Harris's campaign reportedly aims to convince undecided voters of her fitness for office by emphasising her comparative youth, mental acuity, and transparency.
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor)