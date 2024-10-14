It's just weeks away to the November 2024 US presidential election but Donald Trump has faced a possible third assassination attempt

This is as authorities in California confirmed the arrest of a man in possession of illegal firearms shortly before a rally held by former President Trump on Saturday, October 12

Upon investigation, the driver, identified as Vem Miller, a 49-year-old resident of Las Vegas, was found to be carrying a shotgun, a loaded handgun, and a high-capacity magazine

Former president of the United States of America, Donald Trump, has escaped a third assassination attempt a few weeks into the November 2024 US presidential elections.

A man in illegal possession of a shotgun and a loaded handgun was arrested at an intersection near Donald Trump's rally in Coachella, California, on Saturday, October 12, police said.

As reported by BBC, the 49-year-old suspect identified simply as Vem Miller, was driving a black SUV when he was stopped at a security checkpoint by officers, who located the two firearms and a "high-capacity magazine."

Miller, a resident of Las Vegas was arrested by cops about a mile from the Saturday's rally in Coachella, California, and taken into custody without incident.

The suspect allegedly said he wanted to “kill the president” when he was arrested at a checkpoint driving a black SUV but later denied and claimed it was "untrue."

Sheriffs believe Miller is part of a right-wing anti-government organisation, the New York Post reported.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said:

"We probably stopped another assassination attempt."

Along with the guns, Miller also had a high-capacity magazine and fake press and VIP passes on him.

Bianco said about the passes:

"They were different enough to cause the deputies alarm."

Miller was released from a detention centre Sunday, October 13, on $5,000 bail.

