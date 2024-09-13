Donald Trump, former US president, has downplayed a debate rematch between himself and his rival Vice President Kamala Harris

Republican candidate Trump stated this on Thursday, two days after their first debate in Philadelphia

Meanwhile, instant polls after the debate on Tuesday showed that voters feel Harris performs better than Trump ahead of the US 2024 election

On Thursday, September 12, former President Donald Trump insisted he would not appear for another debate ahead of the November 2024 US presidential election.

"There'll be no third debate," Trump declares

He made this announcement two days after he debated Vice President Kamala Harris for the first time, a faceoff most voters believe Harris won according to a new poll.

As reported by Forbes, after Tuesday’s debate, Trump said he was “not inclined” to do another after he “won” Tuesday’s debate, adding that he has already debated twice this season."

“Because we’ve done two debates and because they were successful, there will be no third debate. It’s too late anyway, the voting’s already begun,” Trump said during a wild campaign speech in Arizona on Thursday, CNN reported.

The ex-president added:

“All of the problems caused by Kamala and (Biden)” were discussed in the first debate with President Joe Biden and Tuesday’s debate with Harris.”

Legit.ng reports that Harris was widely seen as dominating the presidential debate on Tuesday, September 10, against former president Trump.

The combative presidential debate in which Harris put Trump on the defensive offered a rare opportunity for both candidates to make their case on various topics just eight weeks before the elections.

Harris approached Trump at his lectern, introducing herself by name in what was the first handshake at a presidential debate since 2016. Trump has spent weeks launching personal attacks on Harris.

Harris and Trump are in a tight race as electorate exercise their franchise on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

