Washington, DC, United States—On Saturday, October 12, US Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, released a letter from her doctor declaring her in "excellent health" and fit for high office.

Pundits consider the move as an effort to draw a contrast with her Republican counterpart, Donald Trump, ahead of the November elections.

Kamala Harris: Medical report details

According to the memo released by Harris's doctor, Joshua Simmons, her April exam was "unremarkable".

Legit.ng gathers that the report highlights the US vice president's active lifestyle, "very healthy diet," and moderate alcohol use.

Simmons also noted that Harris suffers from seasonal allergies and sporadic hives, which are well-managed with medication.

US 2024: Kamala Harris's fitness for office

Simmons concluded that Harris "possesses the physical and mental resiliency required to execute the duties of the presidency successfully".

The assessment is significant, as Harris's campaign seeks to emphasise her comparative youth and mental acuity versus Trump's advanced age tendency to meander.

With the presidential race tightly contested, Harris's campaign hopes to convince undecided voters of her fitness for office by highlighting the differences in transparency between herself and Trump.

Citing a Harris aide, Aljazeera reported that the vice president, aged 59, made her medical information public to draw attention to Trump’s refusal to do so.

Trump's age and health concerns

Trump, 78, became the oldest candidate in the race after President Joe Biden, 81, stepped aside as the Democratic standard-bearer.

The former US president has released very little health information, including after a bullet grazed his ear during an assassination attempt in July.

Trump vs Kamala Harris: Survey predicts winner

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that VP Harris led Trump by six points among likely voters in a recent survey.

The Democratic candidate maintained her lead after the presidential debate, which most voters believe she won.

