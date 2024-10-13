NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique has been reportedly assassinated

Siddique, a top politician died in a hospital after being shot by three men in Mumbai’s Bandra East area on Saturday night, officials said

India media outlets reported that two persons were arrested immediately after the unfortunate incident and the third person has absconded and the police have launched a manhunt

Baba Siddique, a senior politician in India’s financial capital, Mumbai, has been reportedly killed, weeks ahead of key state elections, with police probing the role of a notorious crime gang.

Siddique, aged 66, a local lawmaker and former minister in Maharashtra state, was shot multiple times in the chest outside his son’s office in Mumbai, on Saturday, October 12, BBC reported.

Times of India reported that two suspects have been arrested in connection with the killing and the third suspect is on the run. As of the time of filing this report, the motive is not clear as police are searching for a third suspect.

Who is Baba Siddique?

Siddique, a former local minister, was a senior figure in the politics of Maharashtra state, which is expected to hold legislative polls next month.

In February, he defected from Congress, India's main opposition party, and joined the unrelated regional National Congress Party (NCP), which is part of the governing coalition of the BJP.

Reaction trails Baba Siddique's death

Maharashtra's deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, from the same party as Siddique, said he was shocked by the "cowardly attack".

Siddique was known for lavish parties and for close ties to Bollywood superstars.

The shooting happened with high security in place due to a major Hindu festival in the city.

Opposition parties have criticised the government, saying there was a major lapse in security. The state government has promised a thorough inquiry.

The shooting came weeks after Siddique's security detail was upgraded following death threats.

