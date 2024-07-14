Former United States President, Donald Trump, got injured in a possible assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania

There was blood on Trump's ear and face as protection officers rushed him away in a waiting vehicle

Trump’s spokesperson said the Republican presidential candidate was receiving treatment at a local medical centre.

Pennsylvania, United States - Former United States President, Donald Trump, escaped an assassination attempt on his life at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, July 13.

The Republican presidential candidate had just started addressing his supporters when the shots began.

Trump was rushed off stage after gunshots erupted by the US Secret Service agents in a waiting vehicle.

According to The BBC, blood was visible on Trump's ear and face as protection officers rushed him away.

Trump’s spokesperson said he was receiving treatment at a local medical centre.

Writing via his Truth Social network, Trump said a bullet pierced the "upper part" of his right ear.

"I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. "Much bleeding took place, so I realised then what was happening."

The FBI has identified the dead gunman as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania.

The agency's spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said the suspect was shot dead at the scene by a US Secret Service officer

Guglielmi added that one bystander was killed in the shooting and two others were critically injured.

Officials later revealed that all three victims were male.

BBC reported that law enforcement sources disclosed that Crooks had been armed with a rifle and had fired from an elevated structure a few hundred metres away outside the venue.

