Americans believe Vice President Kamala Harris won the US election's 1st debate with her rival, former President Donald Trump

According to Morning Consult’s survey conducted from September 13-15, Harris leads Trump 50% to 45% further predicting the possible winner of the US 2024 election

Interestingly, most polls before last Tuesday's debate, in which Harris rattled Trump on a range of topics, had the pair locked in a virtual dead heat

Vice President Kamala Harris leads former President Donald Trump by six points among likely voters in the latest survey that shows the Democratic candidate maintaining her lead after Tuesday’s debate, which most voters believe she won.

A majority of likely voters including 1 in 5 Republicans believed Harris won the US first presidential debate on Tuesday night, September 10 after maintaining a strong lead against Trump and her performance appears to be crystalizing her national lead over the former president.

US poll: Kamala Harris leads Trump by 51% to 45%

According to Forbes report on Tuesday, September 17, Harris leads Trump by 51% to 45% in Morning Consult’s likely voter survey taken on September 13-15, a three-point increase since before the September 10 debate and her widest lead yet in the group’s weekly surveys (Harris led 50% to 45% among likely voters in a one-day Morning Consult poll taken September 11, immediately after the debate).

Kamala Harris vs Trump: Further breakdown of poll

Morning Consult pollsters surveyed 11,022 likely U.S. voters from Sept. 13-15 in the poll, which had an unweighted margin of error of +/-1 percentage point

Morning Consult notes that its survey showing support for Harris at 51% compared to 45% for Trump was a "new record" for the Democratic presidential nominee.

Her 51% of support among likely voters, which is also at a record high, is driven largely by her best figures to date among Democrats, Biden 2020 voters, liberals, women, 18- to 34-year-olds and millennials.

Crtiteria for voting

Morning Consult's voter criteria includes any registered voters who say they are highly likely to vote in the November election.

Quinnipiac’s first poll: Harris’ lead shrinks to 49%-48%

Harris had a 49%-47% edge in Quinnipiac’s first poll of likely voters from Aug. 23-27, within the poll’s 2.4-point margin of error, as Trump and Harris split independents 45%-45% (the poll—taken Aug. 23-27—allowed respondents to pick third-party candidates, and in a head-to-head race, Harris’ lead shrinks to 49%-48%).

The vice president led Trump by five points—48%-43%—among likely voters in a Suffolk/USA Today poll taken Aug. 25-28.

