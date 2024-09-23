The U.S. Mission in Nigeria has issued a comprehensive voting guide for American citizens residing in Nigeria ahead of the November 5, 2024, elections

The guide outlines three essential steps: requesting a ballot, completing it, and returning it either via mail or at designated U.S. consular locations

With the presidential race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris heating up, the mission urges prompt action to ensure every vote is counted

In a bid to ensure that American citizens residing in Nigeria can participate in the upcoming November 5, 2024, elections, the United States Mission in Nigeria has released a detailed voting guide.

This guide, shared via the mission's X handle on Monday, outlines the essential steps U.S. citizens must follow to ensure their votes are counted.

"Attention U.S. citizens residing in Nigeria! To vote in the November 2024 elections, U.S. citizens overseas must complete three steps: (1) Request a ballot. Visit [FVAP.gov](http://FVAP.gov) for instructions. (2) Receive and complete your ballot. (3) Return your ballot," the statement reads.

The guide breaks down the voting process into three key steps:

1. Request a Ballot

U.S. citizens must first request their ballots by visiting the Federal Voting Assistance Program website at [FVAP.gov](http://FVAP.gov). The site provides detailed instructions on how to request a ballot and other resources for overseas voters.

2. Complete the ballot

Once the ballot is received, voters should fill it out according to the provided instructions.

3. Return the ballot:

Completed ballots can be returned in two ways—either dropped off in a postage-paid envelope at the Consular Section of the U.S. Embassy in Abuja or the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos, or mailed directly by the voter.

The U.S. Mission has advised citizens to complete these steps promptly to avoid delays that could affect their ability to participate in the election.

As the U.S. general elections approach, featuring the presidential race, congressional elections, and numerous state and local contests, the mission's guide aims to ensure that every American voice is heard, even from abroad.

