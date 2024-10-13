A 50-year-old man, identified as Emmanuel, was tragically crushed to death by a moving train in the Oshodi area of Lagos on Saturday

The incident, which occurred near Arena Shopping Mall, has prompted an investigation by the Railway Police Command

This marks the second fatal train accident in Lagos in recent months, following a similar incident in Mushin in August

A devastating tragedy unfolded in the bustling Oshodi district of Lagos on Saturday when a train fatally struck a man identified simply as Emmanuel.

The 50-year-old lost his life near the Arena Shopping Mall, in an accident that has left the local community in shock.

Man fatally struck by train near arena mall in Oshodi. Photo credit: Legit Nigeria

Source: Original

Emmanuel’s sister, whose identity remains undisclosed, told authorities she received the harrowing news in a phone call around 9 a.m., learning that her older brother had been killed by the moving train.

Emmanuel’s sister, whose identity remains undisclosed, told authorities she received the harrowing news in a phone call around 9 a.m., learning that her older brother had been killed by the moving train.

It was a call no one ever wants to receive, and it launched her into a day of grief and disbelief.

By 1:33 p.m., the Mosafejo Division of the Lagos State Police Command had been alerted to the scene.

Second fatal train crash in Lagos in two months

“The scene was visited and photographed by a team of detectives,” Hundeyin said, adding, “The corpse was evacuated to a public morgue for autopsy.”

Train killed man

As it stands, the details of how Emmanuel came to be in the path of the oncoming train remain unclear.

The Railway Police Command in Ebute Metta has taken over the investigation, seeking to determine if this was an unfortunate misstep or a more complex incident.

Such accidents have not been uncommon in Lagos. In August, another man met a similarly gruesome fate on the Cappa railway tracks in Mushin.

That incident occurred around 6 p.m., when the man, walking along the railway, was struck by a train. He died instantly, his body found with severe injuries from the collision.

In both cases, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has been involved, quickly dispatching their teams to assess the scene.

LASEMA’s spokesman, Nosa Okunbor, confirmed the August victim's immediate death due to the force of the crash, a somber reminder of the dangers that persist on the city's railways.

Gunmen assassinate top PDP chieftain in Enugu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Ejike Ukwueze, an aspirant for the position of local government chairman in Enugu state, has been shot dead.

As reported by Premium Times, Ugwueze was killed on Friday night, June 7.

It was gathered that the PDP chieftain who was among the contestants in the Isi-Uzo local government election, was murdered while driving along Neke Odenigbo, a community in Enugu East local government area (LGA) of the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng