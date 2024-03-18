Donald Trump has said there would be a "bloodbath" for the United States (US) if he doesn’t win the 2024 general election

Donald Trump, the 45th president of the US from 2017 to 2021, announced his campaign for a non-consecutive second presidential term in the 2024 US presidential election on November 15, 2022

Trump's campaign has pushed back on claims Trump was talking about violence throughout the country should he lose re-election in 2024, arguing he was talking about the destruction of the auto industry

Washington, USA - Former United States (US) president, Donald Trump, has vowed that there would be a “bloodbath” if he’s not re-elected in November 2024.

As reported by NBC News, the comments came at a rally here as Trump discussed the possibility of an increasing trade war with China over auto manufacturing.

Trump, while addressing the auto industry, said there will be 'bloodbath' if he loses the 2024 election. Photo credit: Donald J. Trump

The rally was intended to get out the vote for Republican Senate candidate, Bernie Moreno, whom Trump endorsed in December 2023, ahead of Ohio’s primary on Tuesday, March 19.

Trump said:

“If you’re listening, President Xi — and you and I are friends — but he understands the way I deal. Those big monster car manufacturing plants that you’re building in Mexico right now … you’re going to not hire Americans and you’re going to sell the cars to us, no. We’re going to put a 100% tariff on every single car that comes across the line, and you’re not going to be able to sell those cars if I get elected.”

Musk, Republican rep, media owner, defend Trump

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors, and owner of X, took to social media the 'legacy media' of "lies" about the comment.

Similarly, Republican representative from Ohio Mike Turner said on Sunday, March 17, it was clear that Trump’s reference to "a bloodbath" should he lose the November election pertained to the auto industry, not to a surge of political violence.

Responding to the backlash to Trump's comments, Novara Media co-founder Aaron Bastani said:

"This is categorical, unashamed fake news. It’s active misinformation.

"Trump was talking about Chinese cars manufactured in Mexico! Utterly appalling - people don’t trust the media because of this stuff. It’s unadulterated fake news."

Watch the contentious video below:

