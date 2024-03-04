Former South Carolina governor, Nikki Haley, has won the Republican primary in the district of Columbia

Haley defeated former US president, Donald Trump, on Sunday, March 3, to claim the first primary victory of her 2024 presidential campaign

Haley, who is also a former US ambassador to the United Nations, vowed to stay in the race at least until 'Super Tuesday', March 5

Washington DC, USA - Ahead of the United States (US) presidential election scheduled for November 5, 2024, Nikki Haley has defeated Donald Trump in the Republican primary in Washington DC.

As reported by the BBC, the former ambassador to the United Nations (UN) was declared the winner late on Sunday, March 3.

Nikki Haley has defeated former US president, Donald Trump, in Washington for her maiden primary triumph. Photo credits: John Tully, Alex Wong

Her success in Washington DC also marks the first time in history a woman has won a Republican primary.

It is Haley's maiden victory over the former president in the 2024 campaign to become the Republican presidential candidate.

Al Jazeera reported on Monday, March 4, that the victory offers a small boost to her campaign, but Trump retains a huge lead in the race to become the Republican candidate in November’s poll.

US election: 'I'll continue to fight' - Haley

Meanwhile, after scoring a first primary win over Trump and suffering early losses in states such as South Carolina and New Hampshire, Haley vowed to fight on.

She reiterated her determination to pick the party's ticket for the race for the White House.

Haley wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, March 4:

Republicans closest to Washington’s dysfunction know that Donald Trump has brought nothing but chaos and division for the past 8 years. It's time to start winning again and move our nation forward!

