Nikki Haley, former South Carolina governor, has stepped down from the US presidential race

Haley, announced her exit on Wednesday, leaving former President Donald Trump as the Republican's lone nominee and paving the way for a Trump-Biden rematch in November 2024

She bowed out a day after Super Tuesday, where Trump beat her soundly in 14 of 15 Republican nominating contests

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

On Wednesday, March 6, Donald Trump's final Republican rival, Nikki Haley, threw in the towel after a thumping defeat in the “Super Tuesday” primaries.

Finally, Nikki Haley withdrew from the US presidential race. This would pave the way for a rematch between Trump and Joe Biden. Photo credit: Nikki Haley, President Joe Biden, Donald J. Trump

Source: Facebook

As reported by CBS, the former United Nations Ambassador Haley suspended her 2024 presidential campaign on Wednesday, clearing the path for former President Trump to win the Republican nomination.

This came a few hours after Trump won commanding victories across nearly all the states holding Republican nominating contests on Super Tuesday, according to CBS News projections. Exit polls showed Trump leading Haley among broad segments of the GOP electorate, with voters saying immigration and the economy were their most important issues.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In short remarks at her campaign headquarters in Charleston, South Carolina, Haley did not endorse Trump, the front-runner for the nomination and the last remaining major candidate. She acknowledged that he would likely be the nominee and said she wished him well but stopped short of supporting him.

"It is now up to Donald Trump to earn the votes of those in our party and beyond it who did not support him," Haley said. "And I hope he does that."

Haley in a post shared on her Facebook page clarified her position.

She wrote:

"I end my campaign with the same words I began it from the Book of Joshua. I direct them to all Americans, but especially to so many of the women and girls out there who put their faith in our campaign.

"Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid. Do not be discouraged. For God will be with you wherever you go.

"In this campaign, I have seen our country’s greatness. From the bottom of my heart – thank you America."

Trump reacts as Haley withdraws from US race

Trump posted on social media that Haley got "TROUNCED" and pointed to Vermont's open primary for her victory there.

"At this point, I hope she stays in the 'race' and fights it out until the end!" Trump wrote.

Following Haley's decision, Trump is on track to reach the necessary 1,215 delegates to clinch the Republican nomination next week.

Haley defeated Trump in primary poll

Legit.ng reported earlier that Nikki Haley defeated Donald Trump in the Republican primary in Washington DC.

The former ambassador to the United Nations (UN) was declared the winner late on Sunday, March 3.

Her success in Washington DC also marks the first time in history a woman has won a Republican primary. It is Haley's maiden victory over the former president in the 2024 campaign to become the Republican presidential candidate.

Source: Legit.ng