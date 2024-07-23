The Republican candidate, Donald Trump, is predicted to defeat Vice President, Kamala Harris in the US presidential election, according to an election poll

The former president has a two-point Harris, who is yet to be confirmed as the Democrat candidate

According to the poll conducted by Morning Consult, the result was down from the six-point advantage Trump enjoyed over President Joe Biden

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy and international events

Washington DC, United States - An election poll has predicted the forthcoming United States presidential election winner between Republican candidate, Donald Trump and vice president, Kamala Harris.

The poll was conducted on Monday, July 22 after President Joe Biden dropped out from the US presidential race.

Poll predicted Trump to win the US 2024 presidential election Photo credit: Anna Moneymaker/Andrew Harnik

Source: Getty Images

What are Harris’s chances against Trump?

According to the poll organised by Morning Consult, former president, Trump has a two-point lead over Harris, who was endorsed by her principal.

As reported by the Financial Times, the result was down from the six-point advantage Trump enjoyed over the 81-year-old incumbent president, Biden.

It is important to note that while Harris has now secured enough delegates to replace Biden as the Democratic party’s presidential candidate, she has not been officially elected and announced by the party.

Legit.ng recalls that Harris expressed gratitude to Biden after the US president endorsed her to replace him in the presidential election.

She thanked Biden for his extraordinary leadership and decades of service to the country.

“I am honoured to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination.”

Legit.ng also reported that President Biden stated that choosing Harris as his running mate in 2020 was the "best decision" he ever made.

He urged Democrats to unite behind Harris and work together to defeat Trump in the upcoming election.

Tanzanian Pastor names who'll wins US election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Tanzanian cleric stated that his June 2023 prophecy about who will emerge as winner of the US 2024 presidential election is still in motion.

US VP Kamala Harris is set to clinch the Democratic Party ticket after receiving endorsements from many Democrats and would face the Republican Party's Donald Trump.

The US 2024 presidential election will take place on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, and will be the 60th quadrennial presidential election

Source: Legit.ng