Washington, D.C., United States—Since President Joe Biden withdrew from the presidential race on Sunday, over $100 million (£77 million) has been contributed to Vice-President Kamala Harris’s campaign.

The campaign experienced a record-breaking 24-hour fundraising period, raising $81 million.

More than 888,000 individuals donated up to $200 each, BBC News reported.

Donors who had previously reduced their contributions due to concerns about Biden’s age have indicated they will return their support to the party.

According to the New York Times, the $81 million raised online in the 24 hours following Biden’s departure from the race represents the most significant surge in donations to Democrats since 2020.

This surpasses the $73.5 million raised by ActBlue after the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The influx of new funds marks a notable shift for the Democratic Party, which had seen a decline in support from major donors following Biden’s underwhelming performance in the June presidential debate against Donald Trump.

Additionally, grassroots contributions from smaller donors had also decreased, as reported by Biden campaign insiders.

High-profile donors and grassroots support resurge

After Biden’s withdrawal and endorsement of Ms. Harris, donations surged rapidly.

The group Win With Black Women raised over $1.5 million in three hours through a Zoom call with 44,000 participants.

Political fundraiser Joe Cotchett noted that donors are eager to contribute, with Gideon Stein and other high-profile donors resuming their support after concerns about Biden’s electability.

