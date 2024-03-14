Senator Shehu Sani has given a breakdown on how the Senate carryout budget padding documentation

His description gave an insight on how the budgetary items are being inflated as against the original budget submitted by the presidency

This insight sparked a series of reaction from netizens who condemned the budget padding schemes of the Senate

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

Following the controversy surrounding the Senate amid budget padding allegation, a former lawmaker in the red chamber, Senator Shehu Sani has revealed how the alleged crime is being carried out.

Senator Abdul Ningi, representing Bauchi Central, stated that the National Assembly sanctioned a budget of N25 trillion for 2024, contrasting the N28.7 trillion currently in effect.

The aftermath of the budget padding claims led to the suspension of Senator Abdul Ningi. Photo Credit: Shehu Sani

Source: Facebook

During an interview with BBC Hausa, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain disclosed that legislators from the north engaged an independent auditor and identified inconsistencies in the budget.

Giving his take on how budget padding is being carried out, Senator Sani via his X handle wrote:

"Many people hear about paddling but don’t actually know what it means: Paddling budget means tampering with the budget presented by the President or the MDA’s by either adding figures to the costs of projects or by inserting projects that were not in the original budget presented.

"For example, a Minister can say he wants to buy 5 Buckets for his ministry at 5k each;magically,he will see 8 Buckets approved for him or 5 Buckets approved at the rate of 10k each or he will see Shovels and diggers added to his request for Buckets."

Netizens react

Meanwhile, Senator Sani's revelation sparked several reactions on social media with many slamming the Senate for being corrupt.

An X handle @MaetrixOgbu, wrote:

"This’s the country you all want us to continue with?

"It’s unfortunate that some people that are not sure of which side of the country they belong to when the country is divided because of the geopolitical location and thus they support the existence of Nigeria

"We are declaring and defending the restoration of Biafra at the ending of 2024."

@mamatii001 wrote:

"Hmmm shehu of paddling! We need u again in senate my senator. Take 500million and give us ketekete meat this time around. Oluwa gba ope wa ni. "

@LawalOlabisi4 wrote:

"Apparently even without senator Ningi's claim, 2024 budget is a padded one going by the amount we are seeing been attached to each project in the said budget.

"Imagine the cost of a borehole going for about ₦193 million. These people should fear God na."

@Mr_francis55 wrote:

"And this has continued to happen in the face of hunger insecurity and inflation but nigerians kept quiet.

"During Jonathan many rubbish mushroom media and civil organizations sprang up following every items on the budget like groundnut sellers.

"Nigerians deserve the kind of leaders they have."

Bauchi Gov backs Ningi, faults Senate’s suspension

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has expressed full backing for Senator Abdul Ningi after the Senate suspended him for three months.

Senator Ningi, who represents Bauchi Central senatorial district, was suspended for his inquiry into the missing N3.7 trillion in the 2024 budget.

Following this, Senator Ningi stepped down as Chairman of the Northern Senators Forum.

Source: Legit.ng