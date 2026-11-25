The U.S. Mission Nigeria announced a two-day closure of its facilities in Abuja and Lagos for Thanksgiving

The closure covers Thursday, November 26, and Friday, November 27, 2026

The U.S. Mission made the announcement via a tweet on Wednesday, November 25

The U.S. Embassy in Abuja and the Consulate General in Lagos will shut their doors for two days this week as the United States marks its Thanksgiving holiday.

The U.S. Mission Nigeria confirmed on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, that both facilities will be closed on Thursday, November 26, and Friday, November 27, 2026, in observance of the public holiday.

What the closure means for Nigerians

The two-day shutdown means that visa applicants, travellers, and members of the public with pending appointments or enquiries at either location will be unable to access consular services on those dates.

Nigerians are advised to reschedule any planned visits to the embassy in Abuja or the consulate in Lagos until services resume the following week.

Thanksgiving is a federal public holiday in the United States, observed annually on the fourth Thursday of November. It is one of the most widely observed holidays in the country, and U.S. diplomatic missions around the world typically suspend operations in observance of the day.

Source: Legit.ng