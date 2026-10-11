The UK government confirmed that eligible visa-exempt travellers must hold an ETA or another valid travel permission before entering the country

The ETA costs £20 and covers multiple trips to the UK for up to two years, but approval does not guarantee entry at the border

Nigerian passport holders typically need a full visitor visa rather than an ETA, and the government has warned against using third-party application websites

London, United Kingdom - Foreign nationals who can visit the United Kingdom (UK) without a visa may still need to secure an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) before travelling, the UK government has confirmed.

Legit.ng reports that the requirement, which has been in force for eligible visa-exempt travellers since February 25, 2026, was recently highlighted on the official GOV.UK channel on X (formerly Twitter). The government explained how the digital permission works and who it applies to.

The UK government explains how eligible foreign nationals can visit the country without a visa using an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA). Photo credit: AnnaLines

Source: Getty Images

What does UK ETA cover?

An approved ETA permits eligible visitors to enter the UK for up to six months at a time for tourism and other permitted activities. The authorisation costs £20 and is valid for two years from the date of approval, or until the holder's passport expires, whichever happens first. Within that validity window, travellers can make multiple trips to the UK, provided they continue to meet entry requirements each time.

Applicants can apply through the official UK ETA app or directly through the government's website. The government warned travellers to avoid third-party platforms, which often charge extra fees for processing an application that can be completed for free on the official channels.

The UK ETA is available to eligible visa-exempt travellers, but Nigerian passport holders generally need a visitor visa. Photo credit: The Independent, Justin Tullis/ Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Who needs an ETA and who doesn’t?

The ETA is specifically for nationals of countries that can visit the UK without a visa. It does not apply to British or Irish citizens, nor to those who qualify for an exemption under separate rules.

Nigerian passport holders should note that this route is not open to them. Nigerian nationals are generally required to apply for a standard UK visitor visa, not an ETA. The government advises all travellers to use its official visa-checking tool to confirm which permission applies to their nationality before booking any travel.

It is also important to understand that an approved ETA is not an entry guarantee. Border officers will still assess whether a traveller meets all immigration requirements upon arrival in the UK. The ETA only authorises a person to travel to the country; the final decision on entry rests with border officials at the point of arrival.

Read the UK authorities’ post in full on visiting the UK without a visa below via X:

Read more on visa application

UK mentions long-term visa route for foreign graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK government posted a publication about different visa applications and their duration for applicants.

The graduate visa allows foreign graduates to remain in the country for at least 18 months after completing an eligible degree.

Source: Legit.ng