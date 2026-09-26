The UK government posted a publication about different visa applications and their duration for applicants

Graduate visa allows foreign graduates to remain in the country for at least 18 months after completing an eligible degree

Holders who want to stay beyond the Graduate visa period can switch to another kind of visa, as the Graduate visa cannot be extended

The UK government has outlined how foreign nationals who study in the country can extend their stay after graduating, with the Skilled Worker visa named as the key pathway for those who wish to remain long-term.

According to official guidance published by the UK Home Office, international students who complete an eligible degree in the United Kingdom can apply for a Graduate visa, which grants them permission to live and work in the country after their studies end.

UK government explains how foreign graduates can stay longer. Photo credit: The Telegraph.

Source: UGC

The visa is available to those currently on a Student visa or a Tier 4 (General) student visa, provided their education provider has confirmed to the Home Office that they successfully completed their course.

How Long the Graduate Visa Lasts

The duration of the Graduate visa depends on when a person applies and what qualification they hold. Those who apply on or before December 31, 2026 will receive a two-year visa, while applicants from 1 January 2027 onwards will be granted 18 months.

Holders of a PhD or other doctoral qualification receive a longer period of three years.

The visa cannot be extended once granted. However, the Home Office guidance makes clear that holders who secure employment can switch to a Skilled Worker visa, which offers a route to staying in the UK beyond the Graduate visa period.

Costs and What Holders Can Do

Applying for the Graduate visa requires a £937 application fee, alongside a healthcare surcharge of approximately £1,035 for each year the visa covers.

Doctors, nurses, and those working in health or adult social care may instead qualify for the Health and Care Worker visa, which carries lower costs and waives the annual immigration health surcharge.

With a Graduate visa, holders are permitted to work in most jobs, be self-employed, look for employment, travel in and out of the UK, and carry out voluntary work for registered charities or statutory bodies.

They are not permitted to claim most public benefits or work as professional sportspeople.

Applications must be submitted online before the existing Student visa expires, and the Home Office states that decisions are usually issued within eight weeks of a completed application. Applicants can remain in the UK while waiting for their outcome.

Update about UK student visa changes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that United Kingdom (UK) switched from physical visa stickers to electronic visas for Nigerian applicants in 2026.

Graduate Route post-study work duration will drop from two years to 18 months for most graduates from January 2027.

Source: Legit.ng