Dangote Refinery cut diesel prices by N125 per litre to N1,595, effective November 26, 2026

Eligible customers will receive credits in their ledger accounts following the downward price adjustment

Businesses await lower retail diesel prices as marketers weigh transport, inventory and distribution costs

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced another significant reduction in the price of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), popularly known as diesel, raising hopes of lower energy costs for Nigerian businesses, manufacturers and transport operators.

The refinery reduced its diesel gantry price by N125 per litre, from N1,720 to N1,595, effective Thursday, November 26, 2026.

Diesel prices fall at Nigerian filling stations as Dangote cuts prices by N125 Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The latest adjustment represents a 7.27% reduction, offering immediate relief to petroleum marketers and bulk buyers sourcing diesel directly from the facility.

In a price adjustment notice issued to customers, the refinery confirmed that the revised rate would take effect immediately, marking another major development in Nigeria’s downstream petroleum market.

Dangote announces credit for customers

Beyond the price reduction, Dangote Refinery disclosed that customers entitled to credits arising from the downward price review would have the corresponding amounts reflected in their ledger accounts.

The company added that further details regarding the credit adjustments would be communicated to affected customers in due course.

The development could help eligible petroleum marketers manage their procurement expenses and reduce the financial impact of the sudden price adjustment.

The latest reduction also comes amid declining diesel prices at several Nigerian petroleum depots, reflecting changing market conditions and growing competition among suppliers.

Businesses anticipate lower operating costs

The price reduction could provide much-needed relief to Nigerian businesses grappling with high operating expenses, particularly those heavily dependent on diesel-powered generators.

Manufacturers, logistics companies, hotels, telecommunications operators and small businesses could benefit from lower diesel costs if marketers pass the reduction on to consumers.

Many Nigerian businesses rely on alternative power sources to sustain daily operations amid electricity supply challenges, making diesel prices a significant component of their operating expenditure.

A sustained decline in diesel prices could also ease transportation and production costs, potentially reducing pressure on the prices of goods and services.

Diesel prices fall at Dangote Refinery; dealers to sell at fresh rates nationwide. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: UGC

Marketers expected to review diesel prices

Attention is now shifting to petroleum depot owners and independent marketers as consumers await possible adjustments in wholesale and retail diesel prices.

However, the extent of any reduction will depend on several factors, including transportation expenses, existing inventories, distribution costs and individual marketers’ pricing decisions.

The latest adjustment further reinforces Dangote Refinery’s growing influence over petroleum product pricing in Nigeria.

With the refinery emerging as a major domestic supplier, its pricing decisions are increasingly shaping market competition, procurement strategies and the cost of energy for businesses across the country.

Petrol prices fall, 5 depots sell at N1,055

Legit.ng also reported that Petrol prices have fallen further across Nigeria’s wholesale market as intensifying competition among depot operators forces marketers to reduce prices, offering fresh hope of relief for motorists and businesses battling high transportation costs.

Five Lagos-based depots reduced their ex-depot prices to N1,055 per litre on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, marking the lowest rate among the surveyed terminals.

Source: Legit.ng