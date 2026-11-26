Spectranet will discontinue broadband services in Ibadan and Port Harcourt after a six-month notice period

Subscribers will receive details on eligible device buybacks and unused data balances

Spectranet will focus resources on improving network performance and customer service in Lagos and Abuja

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Spectranet Limited will discontinue its broadband internet services in Ibadan and Port Harcourt after a six-month notice period, giving subscribers time to arrange a replacement connection.

The internet service provider said it would keep its network running and continue to offer customer support in both cities until the notice period ends.

Spectranet gives six-month notice to shut down operations in Ibadan and Port Harcourt. Credit: Spectranet

Source: UGC

The company said higher operating costs made it increasingly difficult to maintain service standards in both cities, according to a report by Punch.

Spectranet will concentrate its resources in Lagos and Abuja, where it says it plans to improve network performance and customer experience.

Why Spectranet is leaving two cities

Spectranet said it reviewed its operations before deciding to withdraw from Ibadan and Port Harcourt. According to the company, the rising cost of delivering broadband had put pressure on its ability to maintain reliable service in both markets.

Chief Operating Officer Sumit Gambhir described the decision as difficult and acknowledged how much subscribers depend on internet access in their daily lives.

“Our decision to discontinue services in Ibadan and Port Harcourt was not taken lightly. We recognise the trust our subscribers have placed in Spectranet over the years and the important role connectivity plays in their daily lives,” Gambhir said.

When service will end for subscribers

Service will cease in both cities at the end of the six-month notice period. The announcement gave the notice period length without specifying an exact shutdown date.

Spectranet said existing services and customer support would remain available throughout the transition. For households and businesses that rely on its broadband, the notice period provides time to compare providers, check coverage at their addresses and schedule any installation before their connection ends.

Gambhir said the company chose a six-month notice period to give affected subscribers enough time to make their own arrangements.

What happens to devices and data

Spectranet said it would contact affected subscribers directly with details of a proposed buyback programme for eligible devices.

It also plans to communicate arrangements for eligible unused data balances, along with the terms and procedures that will apply.

Spectranet announces plans to shut down operations in two cities. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The announcement left open which devices would qualify for the proposed buyback and how eligible data balances would be handled.

Those details matter to subscribers who still have Spectranet equipment or paid data remaining as the shutdown approaches.

Lagos and Abuja services will continue

Gambhir reassured customers in Lagos and Abuja that Spectranet would continue serving both cities. He said concentrating resources there would help the company improve broadband performance and strengthen customer service.

Spectranet, other ISPs hint at new data prices

Legit.ng also reported that following the approval by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for telecommunication companies to increase tariffs by 50%, internet service providers (ISPs) have notified their subscribers of an imminent rise in costs.

Spectranet, Nigeria’s leading ISP, in a message to its subscribers seen by Legit.ng on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, hinted at an imminent hike in its data prices.

Source: Legit.ng