The United Kingdom (UK) government published guidance on the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) requirement for visitors in 2026

An ETA officially costs £20 (N36,696) and covers stays of up to six months for tourism, family visits and certain other purposes

Travellers from Europe, the USA, Australia and Canada are among those who typically need an ETA rather than a visitor's visa

The UK government has published official guidance explaining the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) requirement for travellers heading to the United Kingdom, Jersey, Guernsey or the Isle of Man in 2026.

An ETA allows visitors to travel to these destinations for up to six months and covers purposes such as tourism and visiting family. It costs £20 (N36,696), and the government has cautioned travellers against third-party websites that imitate official government services and charge higher fees.

The UK government has explained how travellers can obtain an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA). Photo Credit: The Grist Photography, WPA Pool

Source: Getty Images

Who needs a UK ETA in 2026

Whether a traveller requires an ETA or a visa depends on their nationality and the reason for the visit. According to the guidance, nationals from Europe, the United States, Australia, Canada and certain other countries will generally need an ETA rather than a visa.

However, some travellers are exempt entirely. People who hold a British or Irish passport, or who already have permission to live, work or study in the UK, do not need to apply for an ETA.

Travellers who are passing through a UK airport and must go through border control before continuing their journey, known as transiting "landside," are also required to hold a valid ETA. Anyone unsure about this requirement is advised to confirm directly with their airline before departure.

Families and groups travelling together must note that every individual needs a separate ETA, including babies and young children. Applications can, however, be submitted on behalf of other people.

The government stressed that holding an ETA does not guarantee entry into the UK, Jersey, Guernsey or the Isle of Man. Border officials retain the authority to refuse entry regardless of whether a valid authorisation is held.

How to apply for UK ETA

Travellers can check whether they need an ETA or a visa and submit an application through the UK government's official ETA page.

The government specifically warned against using unofficial websites that may charge additional fees beyond the standard £20 (N36,696).

In a related story, Legit.ng reported on how to apply for a UK standard visitor visa.

Documents for UK student visa applications

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about the documents needed for a UK student visa application and how to apply online.

The official UKVI account on X posted the prompt, telling prospective students they can apply as soon as they have a valid passport, a Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS) reference number, and the relevant supporting documents.

All applications must be submitted online.

Source: Legit.ng