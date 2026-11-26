Benin-based photographer Sh0tbySav has reportedly died following a suspected one-chance robbery in Benin City, Edo State

Reports claim she was returning home after completing a client's photoshoot when she boarded a commercial vehicle allegedly operated by robbers

Fellow photographers and social media users have mourned her reported death, while expressing concern over the growing danger of one-chance attacks

The photography community in Benin City, Edo State, has been thrown into mourning following reports that a photographer known as Sh0tbySav died after an alleged one-chance robbery.

According to accounts circulating on social media, the photographer was returning home after completing a photoshoot for a client when she boarded a commercial vehicle suspected to have been operated by criminals.

Sh0tbySav dies after an alleged one-chance robbery. Photos: @Hybrid_Ola/X.

Source: Instagram

The reports claim that she was robbed of her belongings before being pushed out of the moving vehicle.

Sadly, she reportedly did not survive the incident.

What happened to photographer Sh0tbySav?

Details surrounding the incident remain limited, but posts shared by fellow photographers and social media users suggest that the attack occurred in Benin City.

The reports have drawn attention to the risks associated with boarding commercial vehicles operated by suspected one-chance robbers.

Sh0tbySav's reported death has also left members of the photography community grieving, particularly as she was said to have been returning from a professional assignment when the incident happened.

Photographers mourn Sh0tbySav

Social media users, including fellow creatives, have expressed shock and sadness over the reports.

Some have used the incident to warn residents about the activities of suspected one-chance operators and the dangers commuters face when travelling around the city.

However, the circumstances surrounding the reported death have yet to be independently confirmed by the relevant authorities.

Read X tribute on ShotbySav's death

Budding singer Oju Ika dies in Lagos robbery attack

Legit.ng earlier reported the death of budding singer Oju Ika during a robbery incident in Lagos.

According to an account shared by fellow artist Bolisco, suspected robbers invaded a serviced apartment along the Joke Ayo/Ikola Alagbado axis in the early hours of Tuesday, September 22.

Source: Legit.ng